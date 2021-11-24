Weather: No travel issues Wednesday, roller coaster ride for holiday weekend

As we go overnight, lows will hang around 30 inland, with mid-30s along the coastline.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That brings us to Thanksgiving. Turkey trots and our three Thanksgiving morning football games will have light winds, a mostly sunny sky and temperatures quickly rising into and through the 40s. During afternoon turkey time we’ll be mild, in the mid-50s for highs. That’s pretty seasonable for this time of year and a nice kickoff to the holiday season.

Thursday evening will see clouds slowly move in as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 50s, so pretty mild for late November.

Then, between 2 and 4 a.m., rain will fall as a cold front sweeps through the region. If you’re heading out early for Black Friday shopping, carry the rain gear, but also carry the cold-weather gear. Winds will switch to the northwest and strengthen as the rain ends between 8 and 10 a.m. Temperatures will fall between 40 and 45 degrees by sunrise. We’ll peak between 45 and 50 degrees midday and then fall for the afternoon. It will be chilly when the sun sets.

The weekend will then be cool and dry with a good amount of sunshine. Holiday shopping in Cape May or Smithville will be OK as long as you wear layers, and air travel will be good, too. We’ll be in the 40s for most of the daytime hours.