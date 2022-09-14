Weather: No rain for the next 6 to 10 days

Between Wednesday and at least next Tuesday, sunshine will be plentiful and rain will not fall. It’s possible we go until next Friday dry. That would be the longest stretch since last September at Atlantic City International Airport.

Back-to-back, clockwise-spinning high-pressure systems will be responsible for the dry weather through at least Tuesday morning. Another high-pressure system will then be around for the middle to late part of next week.

When you’re in this type of setup, the only way to get rain is from the cold fronts that inevitably pass.

A cold front will pass Thursday morning. However, only a change in the wind direction to the northwest and another drop in dew points will come with it.

Another cold front will pass Tuesday, attached to a parent low-pressure system that won’t be that far away, passing through New England. There is the possibility of rain with this one. However, given the high pressure surrounding it and the by-then six days of dry weather, I’m not too enthused yet.

After that it’s too far out to pinpoint another system. However, a cold front should pass at some point next weekend, and that doesn’t even look powerful.

Listen, I think many of us will love the long stretch of sunshine and Locals’ Summer September weather. I know I will. However, we are still in a drought. Some regularly scheduled rain would be a small price to pay compared to a significant drought.

For the day-to-day forecast, we can group the extended days into three periods.

The first will be Wednesday alone. It will be a warmer than average, partly sunny day with a seasonable Wednesday night. High temperatures will be around 80 for Hammonton and inland towns. Brigantine and the shore will be just as warm, too. That’s thanks to a westerly wind. All outdoor events look great.

Wednesday evening will fall into the 70s and 60s. It’ll be comfortable enough to leave the windows open overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

The second grouping will be Thursday through Saturday. This will be the sunniest stretch of the extended forecast, with bright September sunshine. A cold front will pass Thursday morning. That will bring northwest winds. It will be very dry out there, with daytime inland dew points hovering around 50 degrees.

It also will bring seasonable, as opposed to above average, temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s inland. The shore will be in the upper 70s on that offshore breeze Thursday, then slide to the mid-70s as daily onshore breezes work through.

Thursday and Friday nights will be in the 50s inland, milder at the beaches next to the warm ocean air.

The third period will be Sunday through Tuesday. As high pressure slides offshore, we get a return flow. That means south to southwest winds. Both the heat and humidity will climb. However, it won’t be extreme.

Inland highs will be in the mid-80s. Shore highs seek to be around 80 degrees. Expect plenty of sun through Monday. Tuesday will feature more clouds, and perhaps rain, with that front.

Finally, our last 2022 video episode of The Season is live on our website. It’s a look at post-Labor Day beach life and safety tips with the Upper Township Beach Patrol.

It was a pleasure meeting a number of you on this seven-episode journey this summer, from Margate in early June to Strathmere just last week. We’ll be back again next year, highlighting the people, places and events that make the shore go ‘round.