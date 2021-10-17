Weather: NJ's cool season begins Sunday, here's how crisp and cool it will be

I’m calling it: The warm season of 2021 ended Saturday. Welcome to the cool season in South Jersey where, yes, we’ll still have days in the 70s in the coming weeks, but it won’t come with that humid air as 60s become the norm.
Atlantic City International Airport had a morning low temperature of 67 degrees. It was too early to say at the time of writing, but Saturday could have the record for the warmest low temperature for the day, as long as it was above 62 degrees at midnight Sunday.
I say that because morning lows Sunday will be right around 50 degrees. Not only that, highs Sunday will be in the mid-60s. That cold front really cut that last gasp of summer out of the atmosphere. Now? Cooler, crisp fall air.
We’ll have plenty of morning sunshine. Then, we’ll mix with afternoon clouds, as a piece of vorticity, or spin in the atmosphere, passes through. Winds will be gusty again, but it will blow from the northwest.
Outdoor events will be OK. We have the Atlantic City Marathon going on, as well as the New Jersey Lighthouse Challenge. You’ll just have to deal with the wind, with gusts in the 30s at the shore.
It’ll stay breezy Sunday night. This will actually keep temperatures warmer than they would be otherwise, as the winds keep the atmosphere mixed. So, into the 60s and 50s we’ll go for the evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s for Galloway Township and the mainland, while Brigantine and the shore will be around 50 degrees. That will be our coolest night since May 31.
Monday will essentially be the same as Sunday. Morning sunshine will mix with clouds for the afternoon. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the northwest. High temperatures will again be in the mid-60s. The sweater weather continues.
The one difference will be that Monday’s air will be dry, very dry. We haven’t had to think about this for a while, but keep the lip balm in your pocket for the day, in case you need it.
The winds will weaken Monday night. When you think fall nights, this is the one we think of. Clear, cool, still and crisp. The evening will be in the 50s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s inland, around 50 at the shore.
The rest of the week will be warmer. The air in that high pressure will have had the opportunity to moderate, as it moves east through the Deep South. Highs will be in the 70- to 75-degree range from Tuesday to Friday. I expect it to be dry until Thursday. However, a weak cold front may bring showers Friday.
Finally, this stretch of sunny days and cool nights will get our fall foliage back on track. The trees hate this summerlike airmass this late in the year, and we incorporated that into our fall foliage outlook, saying the leaves would be vibrant but we’d have to wait longer than usual. That will come to fruition, barring an October freeze.
