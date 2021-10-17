Weather: NJ's cool season begins Sunday, here's how crisp and cool it will be

I’m calling it: The warm season of 2021 ended Saturday. Welcome to the cool season in South Jersey where, yes, we’ll still have days in the 70s in the coming weeks, but it won’t come with that humid air as 60s become the norm.

Atlantic City International Airport had a morning low temperature of 67 degrees. It was too early to say at the time of writing, but Saturday could have the record for the warmest low temperature for the day, as long as it was above 62 degrees at midnight Sunday.

I say that because morning lows Sunday will be right around 50 degrees. Not only that, highs Sunday will be in the mid-60s. That cold front really cut that last gasp of summer out of the atmosphere. Now? Cooler, crisp fall air.

We’ll have plenty of morning sunshine. Then, we’ll mix with afternoon clouds, as a piece of vorticity, or spin in the atmosphere, passes through. Winds will be gusty again, but it will blow from the northwest.

Outdoor events will be OK. We have the Atlantic City Marathon going on, as well as the New Jersey Lighthouse Challenge. You’ll just have to deal with the wind, with gusts in the 30s at the shore.

