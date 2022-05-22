Weather: NJ sizzle continues Sunday, with strong storms at night

Saturday’s summer sizzle carries right on over to Sunday, shaving just two or three degrees off the highs. A dry day will yield a stormy night, with severe weather possible.

We’ll start off with our Sunday morning temperatures. We’re taking a page right out of the end of August. Lows will be in the upper 60s at the coast and low 70s inland. It’s actually warmer inland because, despite temperatures falling more there overnight, it was so hot to begin with Saturday afternoon that it made up for the lack of decline in the overnight shore temperatures.

Winds will be a bit more southerly Sunday, ahead of a cold front that will put the kibosh on the weekend head. For now, though, it will be hot and humid inland. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the air, will be high, and it will feel sticky out there. Saturday was generally 65 to 69 degrees, which is feeling it. However, we’ll be around the sticky 70-degree mark. Hot and humid weather came fast for us this year.

With high temperatures in the low 90s, we’ll have a heat index in the upper 90s during the peak heat of the day. Places like Marmora and Pleasantville, on the bay, will likely peak in the mid-80s. Meanwhile, the coast will be the place to beat the heat, staying in the upper 70s. Just make sure not to swim in the ocean, as the lifeguards aren’t there yet. For the second year in a row, the weekend before Memorial Day will likely shape up to be more summery than the holiday weekend itself.

Moving into the evening, storms, which will likely be strong in Pennsylvania and Maryland, will weaken as they move into New Jersey. Still, those well inland, like Bridgeton or Hammonton, could see severe weather in the form of damaging winds and large hail. Showers and storms will pass through between 7 and 11 p.m. Speaking of large hail, our area just missed out on it. Cherry Hill and Shamong both saw 2.5-inch hail — that’s tennis ball sized and can cause serious damage. That cell did move into Ocean City near sunset, but it was already weakened by the time it arrived.

After that ends, winds will flip to the north and cool us down overnight. That said, record warmest low temperatures will be possible Sunday. This includes Atlantic City International Airport (67 degrees), Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City (65 degrees), Millville (65 degrees) and Lower Township (64 degrees). It all will depend on how late that cold front passes.

Morning lows Monday will sit right around 60 degrees.

Despite those temperatures still being above average, high temperatures will wind up near average. That northerly wind will stunt temperature growth, keeping us in the comfortable mid-70s inland and upper 60s at the coast. Morning sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds.

A piece of moisture will increase clouds Monday night. The strength of high pressure in Quebec will keep us dry, though. Overnight lows will be seasonable, sitting in the mid-50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday both look to be about the same — comfortably cool and dry. High temperatures will be 65 to 70 degrees. High pressure will be off the coast of Maine. That will blow in an east wind. Despite two days of onshore winds, we should avoid tidal flooding, given we’re around the quarter moon.

I’m keeping a close eye on the Memorial Day weekend forecast, too. Expect unsettled weather Friday and Saturday. Sunday and Monday look dry.

