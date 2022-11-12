Weather: Nicole's remnants wrap up early on warm Saturday, winter chill is next

The last bits of Nicole’s remnants will exit through New England on Saturday.

Just a couple of hours of rain and high wind will give way to a warm, breezy Saturday. A few showers will pass Saturday night before we get chilly, even cold.

Rain and strong winds will be around until between 6 and 8 a.m. Rain will exit from south to north over the region, with winds sustained 20-30 mph, gusting up to 50 mph at the shore. Areas of wind damage and power outages cannot be ruled out.

By 10 a.m., the sun will be peeking out, and we’ll go from windy to breezy. For the rest of the day, sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts in the 30s. That’s more manageable for outdoor plans that you may have on this warm Saturday.

Temperatures will start out at about 60 to 65 degrees, more like mid-September than mid-November. It won’t take much sunshine to put highs near 70 degrees, which is what we will have.

The evening will see thickening clouds as we move through the 60s and 50s on a northwest wind.

A wave of mid-level low pressure will pass by Saturday night, bringing showers. The potential for rain will start between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. and end between 7 and 9 a.m. Sunday. Within this, expect up to 90 minutes of showers, with some places, most likely be east of the Garden State Parkway, staying dry.

As we kick off Sunday morning, lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s, more like reality.

Sunday will see a clearing sky rapidly after the rain passes. Some clouds will move in during the afternoon. It’ll be a chillier day but fairly seasonable for this time of the year. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s with a bit of a breeze.

Once we lose the sun, we will fall quickly. We’ll be in the 30s by midnight under a clear sky. The 10 mph or so northwest winds will cool down the inland and shore places at nearly the same rate.

The key word will be “nearly.” While inland areas will get a freeze, with lows around 30 degrees, I believe the shore will stay just above that, bottoming out in the mid-30s.

That will lead us to our first wintry-feeling day of the season. Despite full sunshine, that weak November sun won’t do much to warm us up. High pressure from Western Canada will slide east, keeping highs in the upper 40s. On average, our first high temperature below 50 degrees is Nov. 5, so we’re a little behind schedule.

The rest of next week will be mostly dry, though chilly. The only day with rain will be Wednesday, as a weak coastal storm rides up the shoreline. High temperatures will be 45 to 55 degrees. Average highs in the upper 50s, so no day will hit that average precisely. For as above average the start to November was, we’ll chip away at that d uring the second half of the month.

Finally, if you come across any damage near you, send in photos and video to www.pressofac.com/photosubmissions. I appreciate it.