Those with asthma or respiratory issues should heed officials' warnings on how to stay safe, as another round of smoke from the Canadian wildfires will move in Thursday and Friday.

Smoke from Canada wildfires is increasing health risks in Black and poorer US communities Smoky air from Canada’s wildfires is shrouding broad swaths of the U.S. from Minnesota to New York and Kentucky. That's led to warnings to stay inside and has exacerbated health risks for people already suffering from industrial pollution. The impacts are particularly hard on poor and minority communities that are more likely to live near polluting plants and have higher rates of asthma. Detroit had the worst air quality in the U.S. on Wednesday. The Environmental Protection Agency warned residents of the mostly Black city that “everyone should stay indoors.” Chicago, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Ohio; and Pittsburgh all have “very unhealthy” air. A wider circle of unhealthy air spread into St. Louis and Louisville, Kentucky.

It couldn't come at a worse time, as Thursday and Friday are our first 100% dry streak in eight days.

A code orange air quality alert has been issued until Thursday night by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. A code orange means that air will be unhealthy for those with asthma, young children or those with heart disease.

To put it in context, it won't be as significant as what we had on June 7 (you may remember New York City being orange), but if you're in those sensitive groups, you'll want to take it easy.

Canadian wildfires are causing the worst air in the US in cities like Chicago and Detroit Drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region, and in parts of the central and eastern United States. The Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow.gov site showed parts of Illinois, lower Michigan and southern Wisconsin had the worst air quality in the U.S. on Tuesday, and Chicago, Detroit and Milwaukee had air quality categorized as “very unhealthy." A National Weather Service meteorologist says fires in northern Quebec and low pressure over the eastern Great Lakes are sending smoke to Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Chicago was home to the worst air quality in the world Wednesday afternoon. We won't be at those levels but you can expect to notice muted shades of blue in the sky, if not gray. Plus, we have that health impact.

Our weather both Thursday and Friday will be influenced by a clockwise spinning high pressure that will move from the Midwest Thursday morning and be near Nova Scotia, Canada come Friday night.

That will mean a dry breeze rolling through the state. That sticky summer air will be put on hold.

Morning lows both start around 60 to 65 degrees for Linwood and inland areas. Meanwhile, Atlantic City and the shore will be in the 65 to 70 degree range. We should start off with plenty of sunshine.

Then, during the afternoon, we'll mix with fair weather clouds. Highs should reach the mid-80s both days inland. At the shore, we should peak around 80 degrees midday, before falling slightly during the afternoon as a southerly sea breeze kicks in.

In between will be a partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

Now while the smoke will go away Friday night, rain chances will come back into play.

Your evening will be dry, so outdoor strolls on the boardwalk or a drive to your beach spot with the windows down will be fine. We'll fall into the 70s.

Between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m., a period of rain is possible but mainly for those far inland - Millville, Buena or Hammonton. Elsewhere, we're more than likely dry. The rain that does fall won't bring severe weather or flooding issues. Lows will be in the upper 60s and it will become more humid.

Looking at Saturday and Sunday, I can confidently say that the daytime hours will be more dry than not. It should be drier by a significant margin (70%+ dry).

A warm front will lift later Saturday. Slow-moving storms after 3 p.m. will be possible and with a good amount of humidity in the air, and rainfall amounts that could bring roadway flooding.

More than likely, it'll be a few hours of a soaking overnight rain. With our region either in drought or teetering on it, we'll take it.

Sunday morning will be dry, but the afternoon will have our typical p.m. pop up showers and thunderstorms. Storms can bring a quick inch or two of rain, leading to localized flooding problems.

Shore highs will be 75 to 80 degrees both days. Inland, expect 80s, higher on Sunday.