Weather: Near daily rounds of showers and storms through next week, no washouts

A stalled out cold front just to our south will bring the potential for at least one shower or storm between Thursday and Saturday. A cold front should bring more activity early next week. That said, there will be plenty of dry time.

Temperatures Thursday morning will start out right around 70 degrees, a pretty typical mid-July number. We’re in our hottest stretch of the year now, but no extreme heat is in sight for the next seven days.

Rather, we’ll rise up to around 90 degrees inland. A westerly wind will turn south at the shore, so while it’ll be cooler, highs will still be in the mid-80s. Dew points will be in the muggy but not too muggy mid-60s. It won’t feel like Monday.

In terms of rain, the morning will likely be dry. In fact, most of the daytime hours will be dry. After 4 p.m. and through about 4 a.m., isolated showers and storms will be around. No severe weather will be likely, but a quick half inch can fall in any one of these. You can keep your outdoor plans, just know that a few of you will be rained on.

The evening will fall through the 80s and 70s. As we go overnight, lows will be in the upper 60s for Absecon — where I was Thursday for the Best Pot in Town contest — with low 70s for Atlantic City and the shore.

Winds will turn to the northeast and then the east for Friday. That will cool us down, but the late day storm risk will still continue.

Highs Friday will be in the mid-80s well inland, lowering to the upper 70s at the coast. It will be a sticky day, even with the reduced heat.

After 2 p.m. and until 9 p.m. Friday, showers and storms will flare up again. This should be west of the Garden State Parkway, away from the stabilizing effects of the sea breeze. Similar to Thursday, no severe weather is expected. However, a quick 30 minute downpour is certainly in the cards.

We’ll be partly cloudy as we kick off the weekend Friday night. No rain here. It’ll just be temperatures in the 70s for your evening, quite comfortable.

As we go into the overnight hours, temperatures will generally be 65 to 70 degrees for lows.

Saturday will be very similar to Friday. A gentle onshore wind will continue. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. However, the afternoon and early evening will see a few pop-up showers and storms. This could be anywhere, but generally west of the parkway. If you’re at the shore, it does look like your beach and boat plans will be OK.

Highs will be in the mid-80s well inland, lowering to the 70s when you get to the coast.

I’m more optimistic about a dry Sunday, but this is still up in the air. That cold front to our south will push to the northeast. A cold front will be incoming from the northwest.

This should keep us in a sweet spot between the two rain makers. It should be a mix of clouds and sun. We’ll get warmer with winds coming from the southwest this time. Expect upper 80s inland with low 80s at the shore.