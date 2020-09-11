Hours of pounding rain during the early morning and night Thursday dropped inches of rain across South Jersey, enough to bring multiple daily, and one September rainfall record to the region.
The rain was so heavy that it ranks near the top of the list in the all-time history books.
Atlantic City International Airport reported 3.97 inches of rain Thursday, creating an all time one-day September record, beating out the 3.86 inch mark on Sept. 14, 1973. It also more than tripled the daily record, last set in 2018. Records at the airport go back to 1943.
Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City actually recorded more rainfall, with 4.57 inches of rain. This more than tripled the daily, Sept. 10 record, too. However, this deluge did not break the one-day September rainfall high.
The marina has a higher bar to clear in order to break records. Historical records go back to 1874. The monthly record was a whopping 7.52 inches of rain on Sept. 5, 1935, when the Labor Day Hurricane tore through the region during the Miss America Pageant.
Millville Executive Airport recorded much less rain than the two Atlantic County sites, 1.80 inches of rain fell. Still, that was enough to break the daily record of 1.07 inches back in 2009.
The rain was enough to make a dent in the all-time daily rainfall records as well. Atlantic City Marina's mark was the 20th highest one day total since 1874, in the roughly 99.96 percentile of days.
At the airport, it was the sixteenth highest one day amount. However, with the shorter period of record, the day will have to settle for the 99.94 percentile.
Record breaking moisture content in the air led to the record breaking rainfall. Precipitable water (PWAT) values, the inches of water vapor in a column of air, was a daily record at the nearest weather balloon launch site in Wallops Island, Virgina.
2.17" of rain in Atlantic City. I've seen/heard reports of flooding in Ventnor and Ocean City this morning. Why?— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) September 10, 2020
It's all about the PWATs. If it has you 🤔 , here's what that is. pic.twitter.com/qBE5DsJF0x
According to Meteorologist Jeff Haby at the popular industry website theweatherprediction.com, PWATs over 2 inches is defined at "very high moisture content". During the Thursday morning balloon launch, the PWAT was 2.46 inches.
We have a PWAT record on our hands 🥇 . Wallops Island was at 2.46" this morning. The previous record was 2.09" ☠️ ☠️☠️ #wxtwitter.— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) September 10, 2020
