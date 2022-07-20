Weather: Multiple days of 100F+ heat indexes on the way through the weekend

Drink water, even when you’re not thirsty. Stay in air conditioning as much as possible and avoid strenuous outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Our heat wave becomes official Wednesday, and I see triple-digit heat indexes some days.

Wednesday will start out in the low to mid-70s, which is about five degrees above average for this time of year. We’ll be loaded with sunshine, and that sun will heat us up quickly.

We’ll be around 90 in some spots by 11 a.m. Then, for highs, we’ll top out in the mid-90s for Port Republic and inland towns, while Beach Haven and other shore locations stay in the upper 80s. Dew points will be in the noticeable upper 60s. The heat index should stay just a shade below 100.

During the evening, we’ll be in the 80s as it turns more muggy. Under a clear sky, we’ll only fall into the mid-70s for low temperatures. That’s not record breaking, but it will be tough to sleep without air conditioning.

Thursday will pump temperatures up a degree or two more. The humidity drives much of our heat index though, and it’ll be soupy out there, in the mid-70s.

You add that (complicated) heat index equation up and we’re talking upper 100s for inland spots, with the shore around 100. This only happens once or twice a year on average, so do take it easy out there.

Look for some cooling relief in the form of much needed rain from thunderstorms between 2 and 10 p.m. A broken line will pass through. A damaging wind gust or flooded road is possible. We’re talking 90 minutes of rain at most.

We’ll see another small bump up in the thermometer just in time for the weekend. A west-southwest wind will be responsible for that. In South Jersey, that is our best blend of high heat and high humidity.

So highs will be in the mid- to upper 90s both days inland. Dew points will be around 70 during the day. That will yield a peak afternoon heat index in the mid-100s, with much of the daytime hours at or above the century mark.

You’ll beat the heat at the shore, but only barely. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. The sand will burn your feet, but the water should feel quite nice. The heat index will be in the mid-90s, which is pretty high for the coastline.

All of this will come with a mostly sunny sky. The overnight hours will be clear and muggy, feeling more like South Florida than South Jersey with lows well into the 70s, save the Pine Barrens.

The only difference between the two days is that Sunday will be breezy.

All in all, we should go eight days in a row with highs in the 90s at Atlantic City International Airport, taking us through July 25. That would be our longest heat wave since June 28 to July 5, 2018, and has happened 16 times since records started in 1943.

It’s possible we go nine days. The last time we did that was July 16-25, 2010. That has only happened seven times in history.

Finally, we’re talking the most epic weather events in the Bible in the Something in the Air podcast Wednesday. JMJ Missions, a Catholic filmmaking and speaking group based in South Jersey, hops on my podcast to give us the rundown. Anthony McCullough, one of the founders, earned a meteorology degree with me at Rutgers, so this was right up his alley.