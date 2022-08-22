Weather: Mostly dry Tuesday but 2" per hour rainfall rain possible, dry after

For many, Tuesday will be a dry day.

However, similar to Monday, when it rains, it will quite literally pour, with a few areas of rainfall flooding around. Temperatures will stay summery, though it will turn less humid.

If you have outdoor plans, most of them will be able to go forward. The morning will be nearly 100%. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s for Mullica Township and inland areas, with low 70s in Brigantine and the shore. We'll have a mostly sunny sky to start as a cold front passes the area at about sunrise.

That front will stall just offshore, as a high-pressure system over Bermuda stiff-arms it from moving too far east during the day.

There will be some residual moisture near the front. Coupled with the strong (but waning) summer sunshine, we'll look for isolated showers and thunderstorms to flare up between 3 and 9 p.m.

While most of us will be dry, any rain could be heavy, bringing roadway flooding. Similar to Monday, inches of rain may fall in a limited number of spots. Most outdoor plans should be OK. You'd only need to cancel if you have no tolerance for rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s inland and slightly cooler at the shore on a southwest wind.

Going into the evening, we'll clear out and turn comfortable. Evening temperatures will be in the 80s and 70s. After midnight, we'll slide to just about 70 everywhere. High pressure from the west will near, finally kicking that front out to sea. Winds will turn to the west.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a pair of similar days. Weak high pressure will be overhead. We'll just miss out on a trough of upper-level low pressure. In short, that leaves us dry, hot and not too humid.

Expect morning lows to sit on either side of 70s, mildest at the beaches. Then, during the afternoon, we'll rise to the low 90s inland. The beaches will rise into the mid-80s midday and cool to around 80 degrees as a light wind gives way to a sea breeze.

Both days will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Dew points will be in the mid-60s, fairly comfortable for this time of the year.

Also, thank you to a few of you who called or emailed while I was on vacation. Alas, I'm back at The Press and ready as ever to forecast, teach and hear from you about the weather. You can download the latest "Something in the Air" podcast with Cedar Creek High School coach James Melody talking about football weather.