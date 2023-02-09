Thursday won’t look the nicest, but it will be a mostly dry day, as rain showers largely stay to our north and west. A few changes in the forecast come for the weekend, including a drier Friday and a wetter Sunday in South Jersey.

A warm front will be rolling up the East Coast throughout the day Thursday. Then, a cold front will pass Thursday night.

Typically, areas north of the warm front get precipitation. With temperatures rising through the 30s during the morning and into the 50s for the afternoon, this would come in the form of the rain.

However, I only expect isolated showers to pass between noon and 4 p.m. Then, we’ll get another opportunity between 6 and 11 p.m. ahead of the cold front.

With just isolated showers expect most of us will wind up dry. At most, we’re talking an hour of rain between Thursday and Thursday evening.

Temperatures will only fall through the 50s overnight. While the cold front will pass through after midnight, we should really call it a “dry front” since no cold air will be attached to it. It will only dry us out after moist, mild southwest winds blow.

That cold front will linger offshore Friday into Saturday, slowly drifting away. It does look like it will stay far enough away for a dry stretch here.

Morning sun will give way to some afternoon clouds on Friday. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s, about 10 degrees above average.

Cooler air will eventually work in Friday evening. We’ll fall through the 50s into the 40s during the evening. Overnight lows will sit right around 40 degrees.

Saturday will be the drier of the two weekend days. That second, rainy wave of low pressure I discussed in previous column does, in fact, stay far enough away to leave us dry.

We’ll have seasonable temperatures for a change. Highs will be in the mid-40s. A gentle northerly wind will blow.

Then, we get to Super Bowl Sunday. It’s looking more likely that the coastal storm moving off the Southeastern United States coast will impact us Sunday into early Monday.

In other words, it’s likely it’ll be great to stay inside and watch the Eagles take on the Chiefs. However, it won’t be great driving. Or, perhaps, doing some late-night celebrating.

Right now, I’d expect rain to develop during the afternoon from the coast, inland. The heaviest rain could be during the game through midnight. Rain should end by sunrise Monday.

Gusty northeast winds will be likely. I can’t rule out damaging winds, but they are unlikely. Similarly, coastal flooding isn’t ruled out. However, the quarter moon will bring lower than usual tides. The tidal surge will need to be more to get salt water onto land.

Like many coastal storms, a matter of miles will make the difference. In this case, it’ll be the difference between dry or wet. I don’t see any snow with this.