Weather: Mostly dry for the rest of the week; Saturday could hit 90

Wednesday will be another very pleasant day in the area. A round of rain will come early and late Thursday. Then we open the doors to our first true summer heat. Get ready for a 90-degree day Saturday inland.

We’ll start off with our very pleasant Wednesday, which will be similar to Tuesday, with a few small differences.

First, the winds won’t be as breezy Wednesday, so it’ll be calmer. Secondly, we’ll be a few degrees cooler, as the core of the “cold” air from Monday’s frontal passage passes through.

The result will be a day that starts out in the low to mid-50s and peaks in the low 70s for Port Republic and inland towns, with upper 60s in Brigantine and the shore. A northwest wind should pin back the sea breeze.

Into the evening, clouds will build in as a warm front and low-pressure system approach the region. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s during the evening. Then, between midnight and 2 a.m., rain showers will begin. Winds will turn to the southeast, and lows will be in the mid-50s.

You’ll want the rain gear if you’ll be outside for more than a minute or two Thursday morning. By 9 a.m., though, those rain showers will exit. We’ll then get sunshine to come out. Between the sun, the twinge of humidity in the air and a cold front passing, a line of thunderstorms will likely roll in between 4 and 8 p.m. The rain should be brief, less than 45 minutes. Therefore, most outdoor work and plans will be fine after 9 a.m.

High temperatures will be in the mid-70s inland, with temperatures around 70 at the coast.

Thursday night will be mild. With south winds, we’ll raise the floor on how low temperatures can go. That will mean 70s and 60s in the evening. Overnight, it’ll be a nice night for the windows to be open. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Friday will begin a three-day stretch of summery weather. Hopefully, this will be a great runway to launch into a wonderful season for our businesses. If you remember, last year, the weekend before Memorial Day was very summery. In fact, it was the warmest May weekend on record for parts of our area.

This won’t be as intense. However, highs Friday will be around 80 degrees inland, with the shore staying in the still-nice low 70s. Expect a mostly sunny sky. It’ll be a nice day to lay out on the sand.

Saturday will be the hottest day of the trio. A surface high pressure near Bermuda will flex its muscles, and an upper-level ridge of high pressure will peak this day.

The result will be highs around 90 degrees for places like Mays Landing and Millville, and it’ll be fairly humid, too. You’ll want to take it easy out there, given that our bodies are not used to the heat yet. With a mostly sunny sky, the sun will be hot, too.

We do get sea breeze relief. Those close to the Garden State Parkway should be in the low 80s, while the coast itself will be in the mid-70s. All in all, a swim in the pool, evening basketball on the courts or a night out with friends will be great.

A cold front will bring showers and storms at some point Sunday. However, it’s too early for the exact timing.

Finally, our next Something in the Air podcast will air Wednesday afternoon. We’ll talk about the 2022 hurricane forecast with longtime tropical weather expert Dan Kottlowski from our partner AccuWeather. You can find it at PressofAC.com or wherever you get your podcasts.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.