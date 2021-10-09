Weather: Mostly dry, but tides rise to highest levels in 8 months this weekend

This coastal flooding will be caused by a sharp change in air pressure over a relatively small distance, a pressure gradient. This gradient will be due to high pressure in New England, with an approaching coastal storm to the south.

Ultimately, the storm will never fully make it our way, getting kicked farther out to sea by a ridge of high pressure aloft in the Deep South. However, east to northeast winds will blow in from hundreds of miles away, battering our shores.

Winds will be sustained 15 to 25 mph both days, slightly higher Sunday than Saturday. Gusts will be in the 30s. If you’re having a yard sale this weekend, you’ll want to tie down the costume jewelry and picture frames.

In terms of rain, we’re still looking at drizzle at times Saturday but actual rain showers will be unlikely. Highs will be in the low 70s, right around average. With the damp feel, it’ll actually feel like summer.

Rain showers will develop between 8 and 11 p.m. Saturday. You’ll want the umbrella heading out. if you’re staying in, you might want the air conditioner on if you’re sleeping. Temperatures will only be in the mid- to upper 60s for lows Sunday morning.