Weather: More sunshine Sunday, heavy rains Monday

Sunday will follow in the footsteps of Saturday, with very warm but not humid air and sunshine. Monday will be a one-day special of showers and thunderstorms. We then follow that up with another sunny stretch.
Temperatures Sunday morning will be between 60 and 65 degrees. We’ll start out with a mostly sunny sky and end with a mostly sunny sky. High pressure, while sliding farther offshore, will have plenty of power to keep that rain away.
Temperatures are going to be roughly the same as Saturday. If anything, it’s a degree or two cooler. That’s because southerly winds are bringing in a bit more moisture, which makes it a bit harder to get warmed up by the sun.
All of this is to say that high temperatures will generally be in the mid-80s inland, with Folsom or Buena Vista Township near 90. For Atlantic City, where the Atlantic City Seafood and Music Festival is going on, and the shore, it’ll be around 80 degrees.
Clouds will slowly increase as the night goes on. A cold front will move in from the west, ending the reign of high pressure. With the cloud cover, we’ll trap in some of the heat from the day, leading to a milder night.
Expect 80s and 70s for your outdoor dinner plans during the evening. As we go overnight, lows will be 65 to 70 degrees. Dew points will be higher too, and we’ll expect more balmy nights like this as summer strengthens over our area.
The cold front will slowly pass Monday. The window for rain will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Cumberland County. As you go east, it shifts later, so along the shore, it’ll be 1 to 8 p.m.
Like every year since 2015, a more active than usual hurricane season has been forecast for …
Only two or three hours will be wet. However, when it rains it can quite literally pour. A plume of tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be forced up the East Coast. Rainfall rates of 1.5 inches per hour will occur for some. This will lead to roadway, stream and creek flooding.
Highs will hover right around 80 degrees as the cloud cover and rain keep temperatures down. It will be muggy, as dew points get up to 70 degrees. That’s more like summer in South Jersey.
Between 5 and 8 p.m., the rain will go away. Behind the cold front, a new airmass will fill in. This one will be drier. Temperatures should fall into the 60s by midnight. As the sky clears out, most inland spots will be in the 50s, with low 60s along the shore.
The center of a new high-pressure system will move from the Midwest Tuesday to just offshore Thursday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine all three days as the wind direction dictates the thermometer.
A northwest wind Tuesday will yield highs 75 to 80 degrees. West winds Wednesday bring us upper 70s to low 80s. Then, Thursday will be the hottest, with upper 80s inland and low 80s at the beaches.
An early, early look at the Fourth of July weekend shows typical summertime temperatures and humidity. Two to three days of the Friday-through-Monday stretch look completely dry.
Finally, I went to the National Marbles Tournament, held in Wildwood, for our second video episode of The Season. We started it last year to highlight the people, places and events that make the shore go ‘round during the summer. Shoutout to Saria and Keiriallis, sixth graders in town and contestants, for showing me the ropes on how to shoot marbles. Watch that video at PressofAC.com.
