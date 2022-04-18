Weather: Monday morning freeze turns to Monday night coastal storm for NJ

A fast-moving coastal storm will pass, bringing rain, gusty winds and the first round of widespread tidal flooding since Jan. 29.

It’s a cold morning out there, following in the footsteps of our chilly Sunday. Sensitive plants and vegetation may be damaged or killed inland, with temperatures in the upper 20s well into the Pine Barrens. For the rest of the inland towns, we’ll sit around 32 degrees. The coast will stay the mildest, in the upper 30s.

We’ll have sunshine to start, but clouds will quickly replace it as the wind picks up out of the southeast ahead of our coastal storm. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s, about 10 degrees below average for mid-April.

Outdoor work or activities will be fine for most of the day. However, between 4 and 6 p.m., rain will arrive. It’ll be a soaking evening rain, with a few areas of roadway flooding as the winds turn to the northeast. The center of the low pressure will be moving from South Carolina coast to us overnight.

The steady rain will last until midnight to 2 a.m. But in a change from the previous forecast, I expect rain showers only until about 7 a.m., getting out before the Tuesday morning commute.

Rainfall totals will be between 0.50 to 0.90 inches, a nice drink of water for us. Wind damage will be nonexistent, with wind gusts only in the 30s.

However, it does look like our first round of widespread coastal flooding in 2.5 months will occur with the late Monday evening high tide. Minor stage coastal flooding will be expected, thanks to the gusty onshore wind and that fetch of winds blowing in from past Cape Cod. Up to 6 inches of saltwater will be likely on some bay shore roads. Move your cars a block or two if you live in those susceptible areas. Overall, we’re talking about three hours of flooding at most.

Tuesday does look to be dry after 7 a.m. We’ll likely break for sun and then see clouds come in for the afternoon as a piece of mid-level spin, or vorticity, in the atmosphere, spins on through, creating rising air that forms clouds.

Winds will be out of the northwest for the day, staying breezy. That will keep the shore and inland temperatures roughly the same, with the sea breeze away. Highs will be in the mid-50s again, staying on the chilly side.

Winds will slacken, and the clouds will clear out Tuesday night. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 40s during the evening.

Most places are going to escape a frost. Shore lows will be in the low 40s, and most inland lows will be in the upper 30s. Again, those well into the Pine Barrens, like Weymouth Township, will be closer to 32 and frost.

Our temperature rebound will begin Wednesday. Loaded with strong, April sunshine, high temperatures will get to 60 just about everywhere. However, don’t be surprised if the shore cools into the 50s during the afternoon as a sea breeze works in.

Thursday’s forecast is a bit up in the air. A warm front will work through during the day. A shower will be around, though high pressure to the north will make sure it’s only a shower and not hours of rain.

The timing of the warm frontal passage north through New Jersey will be key. If it passes in the morning, we’re at 65 to 75 degrees for highs. If it’s in the evening, we’re 55 to 65.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.