Weather: Mild and dry for Sunday but get ready for a string of 50s next week

Sunday will be splendidly seasonable, but with a mix of sun and clouds. Monday will be mild, too, but it’ll come with rain showers.

It’s when those showers pass that we unlock the gates to a stretch of deep fall conditions.

Temperatures Sunday morning will start in the low 40s in the Pine Barrens to the mid-40s closer to the shore, like Egg Harbor Township, to the low 50s at the coast. We should have a fair amount of cloud cover to start the day.

That’ll give way to sunshine midday, which will give way to more clouds later in the afternoon. What there won’t be is rain, and that’s good for outdoor plans, especially with temperatures peaking in the mid- to upper 60s just about everywhere.

Compared to Saturday afternoon, it won’t be breezy. Winds will generally be from the west to southwest under 10 mph.

Sunday evening will be a good opportunity to extend the weekend with an outdoor dinner. Temperatures will only fall into the 60s and 50s during this time.

After midnight, clouds will thicken as areas of rain pass through. The first of them will arrive between 2 and 4 a.m. The wettest areas will be south of Route 40 and along the coast. A place like Ocean Acres in Stafford Township could be dry all night.

Lows will be in the lower to middle 50s, above average for this time of the year.

Showers will continue through 8 to 10 a.m. Rainfall totals will generally be under a tenth of an inch.

After that, expect it to be dry until between 3 and 5 p.m. You will have a good chunk of time for outdoor projects and some afterschool activities. Highs will again reach the mid- to upper 60s.

Then, the pattern will flip.

A cold front will pass, bringing scattered areas of rain from 3 to 5 p.m. until about 8 to 10 p.m. Expect up to three hours of rain within this window.

After 10 p.m., it will get breezy out of the northwest. That will send a shot of chilly air our way. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s inland and mid-40s at the coast. That’s about 5 degrees below average.

From then, temperatures will be below average through Thursday.

Highs Tuesday through Thursday will be in the mid-50s, with the exception of Thursday at the coast, where it will near 60 degrees. For the most part, these are average highs closer to Thanksgiving.

The chilly air will extend into the night. The Pine Barrens may have a widespread freeze Wednesday around sunrise. On Thursday, all inland areas will be at risk for frost. The milder ocean waters insulate the shore, but we’ll dip into the low 40s there.

In terms of rain, I backed off additional showers after Monday. It looks like the area of upper-level low pressure that will dominate will position itself in such a way that showers get wringed out by the time they cross the Appalachian mountains.