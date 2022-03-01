Weather: March, climatological spring, comes in like a lamb to NJ

March will come in like a lamb as we flip the page from climatological winter to climatological spring. Expect a warmer day than Monday as southwest winds blow. A series of dry cold fronts will pass Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday morning will be partly to mostly cloudy, with clouds from a low-pressure system moving through the Northeast. However, no precipitation will come from this.

Rather, we’ll have a dry day. Winds will turn to the southwest and become a bit breezy as the afternoon goes on. This will pull in warmer air as temperatures will start in the mid- to upper 20s for morning lows. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 50s in most places, except right along the water. Get out and enjoy if you can.

Tuesday night will be a balmy night across the area, thanks to that southerly wind blowing. We’ll fall into in the 40s and stay there all night long. With a partly cloudy sky, it’ll be nice to perhaps turn the heat off for a little bit.

Around sunrise Wednesday, a cold front will pass through. Again, it will be a dry frontal passage, with showers staying to the northern half of the state. It will change winds to the northwest but the “damage” of colder air won’t be done until Thursday. So, expect an even milder day, with highs roughly 50 to 55 degrees, just about five degrees above average for this time of the year.

Winds will turn to the warming, southwest direction again on Wednesday night. Therefore, lows will only be in the 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

The see-saw of weather will continue Thursday as a second cold front will pass the area. This time, colder air will be along with it. So, winds will turn to the northwest and highs will stay around 50, a bit cooler than Wednesday. Expect a mostly sunny sky as rain or snow stays far to our north.

We’ll begin the weekend Friday much differently than how we’ll end it on Sunday. Friday will be cold and dry. Sunday will be warm and wet. Here’s the scoop.

Friday should have high pressure sitting overhead, keeping rain to the south away from us. Given the arctic nature of the high, we’ll only peak in the lower 40s.

Saturday should be a mostly dry day. However, a warm front will start to lift north through the state. Ahead of the warm front will be precipitation, likely in the form of rain. Don’t cancel outdoor work just yet. We’ll likely be in the low 50s for highs, fall into the 40s during the evening and then rise into the 50s overnight.

Sunday should see morning rain give way to afternoon sun as we get into the warm sector. Southwesterly winds will pump up the mercury to around 60 for Cape May and the coast with mid-60s in Port Republic and inland towns.

Finally, in the weather world, spring begins Tuesday. Climatological spring is March through May, in between the coldest and hottest three months of the year. So, celebrate spring early if you’d like. We always have astronomical spring coming on March 20.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

