Weather: Luck runs dry on wet St. Patrick's Day, but near 70 Friday

We won't have the luck of the Irish Thursday. Rather, the weather will be more like our friends across the pond on a damp, soggy, cooler day, thanks to a mini coastal storm. Luck returns Friday, though, with another warm, fairly bright day.

Rain will already have begun when the sun rises as a surface low-pressure system makes its journey from North Carolina to about 300 miles east of Cape May as St. Patrick's Day goes on. Rain will end between 9 and 11 p.m. for good.

That said, there is bit of good news to be had in all of this. First, it's not a washout. In fact, it could be more dry than not (if just slightly) after 2 p.m. or so.

Also coastal flooding will not be an issue, despite the easterly winds for the daytime hours and the approaching full moon Friday.

Lastly, this will help with our drought situation, as those of you south of Route 30 are in a moderate drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor. That's the lowest classification of drought you can be issued. Therefore, we can fairly easily dig out of it if we string together a few events like this.

Temperatures will start off in the mid-40s just about everywhere. We won't rise much, staying only 50 to 55 degrees, due to the chilly ocean wind.

St. Patrick's night plans (stay safe) will be OK. As long as you weren't going to be outside for a long period of time, we'll just see a shower through 11 p.m. Then, we'll be clearing out as winds turn to the north and the northwest, a drying wind. Low temperatures will again stay 10 degrees above average, in the mid-40s.

Friday will then follow in the footsteps of Tuesday and Wednesday. That means warm air with a good amount of sunshine.

Preparing the gardens for growing season, outdoor exercise and after school sports will all be good. Generally, winds will be from the southwest. However, a cooling sea-breeze front will develop along the shore and work inland. So highs in Avalon and the islands will "only" be around 60 degrees. Work yourself further inland to Middle Township and you'll be in the upper 60s. Those of you in Manchester Township or Buena will likely top 70 degrees, far removed from the cooling ocean breeze.

Sunshine during the morning will give way to clouds as another storm system approaches.

Friday evening will be a nice night for a stroll on the boardwalk, taking advantage of the extra light at the end of the day. We'll slide through the 60s and 50s. Clouds will thicken during this time and we'll only bottom out around 45 to 50 degrees for lows around midnight before rising again.

A low-pressure system Saturday, St. Joseph's Day, will pass through. Rain showers will begin between 3 and 6 a.m. From there, a shower will be possible at any point Saturday, similar to St. Patrick's Day. However, I believe it'll be much drier here, with at least 70% of your day rain free. Outdoor plans can carry on, as long as they're not very sensitive to rain.

We should actually be warm and even a bit humid. Highs will be in the upper 50s at the shore, mid-60s inland.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

