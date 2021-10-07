Weather: Looking for sun? Some arrives late week, but tidal flooding builds

Friday will be cloudier, as winds will turn back onshore and come from the southeast, which is notorious for clouds and drizzle development.

I believe we will stay dry but will be mostly cloudy. The southerly component of the winds will make air temperatures similar to Thursday, with low to mid-70s everywhere.

Winds will go calm Friday evening, and I’m expecting fog to develop after midnight, especially inland. High school football will be treated to a partly cloudy sky and temperatures sliding from the low-70s to the upper 60s in the evening.

Overnight, winds will pick up out of the east. That will limit the amount of cooling we will get due to the now relatively milder water blowing ashore. Lows will be 60 to 65.

Spotty minor flood stage will be likely again in the hour before and after high tide Friday. Again, only the most susceptible areas will see issues.

Saturday still looks to be mostly dry but cloudy. More southeast winds mean a warmer, damp breeze. Drizzle will be likely this time along and east of the Garden State Parkway. In terms of showers, I’d favor the afternoon for rain, but even then, I’d say at least 75% of your day will be dry. The clouds will keep high temperatures lower, between 70 and 75 for all.