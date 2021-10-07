Weather: Looking for sun? Some arrives late week, but tidal flooding builds

Did the cloud cover make Tuesday and Wednesday feel like doom and gloom? You’re in a little bit of luck Thursday and Friday, as some sun will shine. Coastal flooding will develop Thursday, though, lasting through the weekend, bringing back some bad feelings.
Areas of fog, or at least low clouds, will be around until about 9 a.m. Thursday. As a result of the humid airmass and longer nights, air temperatures have a better chance of hitting the dew point. When that happens, fog develops.
After the fog breaks, we’ll see peeks of sunshine. I’d call it partly sunny. An onshore flow will continue, with winds of 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s everywhere, pretty comfortable; we just don’t have that crisp fall air you might be used to. If we had east winds in April, we’d be in the 50s and 60s, even if it was fully sunny.
Minor stage coastal flooding will occur locally with the high tides Thursday. Up to 6 inches of salt water will be likely in a few spots near the bays. It largely will be a nuisance, but make sure not to drive through the flooded water.
Going into the evening, we’ll fall into the 60s. No fog will be likely as winds turn offshore for a time, bringing in drier air at all levels. Leave the windows open and let the breeze roll in, with lows in the upper 50s inland and mid-60s at the shore.
Friday will be cloudier, as winds will turn back onshore and come from the southeast, which is notorious for clouds and drizzle development.
I believe we will stay dry but will be mostly cloudy. The southerly component of the winds will make air temperatures similar to Thursday, with low to mid-70s everywhere.
Winds will go calm Friday evening, and I’m expecting fog to develop after midnight, especially inland. High school football will be treated to a partly cloudy sky and temperatures sliding from the low-70s to the upper 60s in the evening.
Overnight, winds will pick up out of the east. That will limit the amount of cooling we will get due to the now relatively milder water blowing ashore. Lows will be 60 to 65.
Spotty minor flood stage will be likely again in the hour before and after high tide Friday. Again, only the most susceptible areas will see issues.
Saturday still looks to be mostly dry but cloudy. More southeast winds mean a warmer, damp breeze. Drizzle will be likely this time along and east of the Garden State Parkway. In terms of showers, I’d favor the afternoon for rain, but even then, I’d say at least 75% of your day will be dry. The clouds will keep high temperatures lower, between 70 and 75 for all.
I do believe that winds will stay lighter Saturday than what I had in the last column, now sustained 10-15 mph. As a result, coastal flooding looks to be less. Solid minor flood stage will be likely, instead of moderate during the high tides. Good news for sure.
The flip side to that is that Sunday looks to be the day with stronger onshore winds and potentially moderate stage coastal flooding as a tropical low inches closer to the area. Moderate stage coastal flooding brings hours of saltwater on the roads, water into unraised buildings near the bays and more significant impacts.
Finally, we had something of a fall record Tuesday, as Atlantic City International Airport reported a high temperature of 69 degrees. That mark is tied for the latest date that we have had our first fall high temperature below 70 degrees. Records started in 1943.
