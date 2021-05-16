Weather: Likely dry Sunday, then get ready for summer to come

Sunday will follow on the heels of Saturday with warm air. We’ll watch for an evening shower, but that will be all. Then, a ridge of high pressure anchors in, bringing a gradual rise to summer air this week.

We’ll kick off Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are staying very seasonable for this time of year. That means 50 to 55 degrees, generally.

High pressure remains nearby, just to our east, but it will be weaker than Saturday. A pressure trough, or area of relatively lower pressure, will be in the northern half of the state during the day, with a stationary front in Virginia.

All of this is to say there will be some clouds around, but it will be dry. High temperatures will get into the mid-70s inland with the shore in the upper 60s.

There is a tweak to the forecast for Sunday night. It now looks like the potential for a shower will be before midnight, rather than after. Even with the switch, the point remains the same from the past two days. It’ll be a mostly dry night in the area, with just very spotty showers. Evening temperatures will slide through the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

