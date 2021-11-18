Weather: Last warm day of 2021 likely Thursday, watching Thanksgiving week storm

Winds will be gusty out of the northwest for the morning, then settle down into the afternoon. This will sharply drop temperatures. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s come sunrise Friday, weather whiplash indeed.

This will set up a Friday with highs around 50 degrees. It will feel like Tuesday, with a good amount of sun.

Friday night still looks to have our first freeze of the season at the shore. I bumped down temperatures a degree now, to 32. If you cover or take in plants, you should be OK for a number of nights after this. The inland spots will get down into the mid- and upper 20s, the coldest air of the season.

With no weather issues expected over the weekend, I’ll jump ahead to Monday’s forecast. It still looks like rain will be around. Right now, I favor a weaker scenario. Essentially, a cold front will come through with rain. Then the coastal storm will develop off the Long Island or New England coast, not strong enough to bring coastal flooding or winds with the rain itself.

However, those traveling to the Poconos or New England should be on alert for snowy conditions.