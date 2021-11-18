Weather: Last warm day of 2021 likely Thursday, watching Thanksgiving week storm

Temperatures will start off much milder than Wednesday in South Jersey. Expect morning lows in the 50s just about everywhere. That’s well above average for this time of year. We’ll have a good amount of sun to start.
Eventually, high clouds will fill in and filter out some of that sun. However, breezier southwest winds will push temperatures into T-shirt and jeans territory.
Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s for most of the inland spots. The shores will stay a bit cooler but still nice as they go well into the 60s. Everything and anything fall will be comfortable to do. Enjoy.
We’ll stay mild into the evening. However, rain will arrive between 9 and 11 p.m. from west to east across the state. The rain will be scattered, with no severe weather or flooding expected.
This is where the crucial part of the forecast comes in — we have our Full Beaver Moon partial lunar eclipse Friday morning. The eclipse will begin just after 2:15 a.m. and end at 5:47 a.m. The moon will look reddish brown in the sky, as long as the clouds clear. This is the longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years, and we’ll need every minute of it because I do believe the moon will be visible, but not until 3:30 a.m. (for a place like Bridgeton) to 5:30 a.m. (coastal Ocean County). Send in any photos you may have. I’d love to see them.
Winds will be gusty out of the northwest for the morning, then settle down into the afternoon. This will sharply drop temperatures. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s come sunrise Friday, weather whiplash indeed.
This will set up a Friday with highs around 50 degrees. It will feel like Tuesday, with a good amount of sun.
Friday night still looks to have our first freeze of the season at the shore. I bumped down temperatures a degree now, to 32. If you cover or take in plants, you should be OK for a number of nights after this. The inland spots will get down into the mid- and upper 20s, the coldest air of the season.
With no weather issues expected over the weekend, I’ll jump ahead to Monday’s forecast. It still looks like rain will be around. Right now, I favor a weaker scenario. Essentially, a cold front will come through with rain. Then the coastal storm will develop off the Long Island or New England coast, not strong enough to bring coastal flooding or winds with the rain itself.
However, those traveling to the Poconos or New England should be on alert for snowy conditions.
Finally, we set a record of sorts Wednesday at Atlantic City International Airport. We went from 29 degrees near 7 a.m. to 57 degrees at 10 a.m., a 28-degree jump and good enough for the highest three-hour jump in temperatures during November. Millville and Cape May County Airport in Lower Township also saw big rises in morning temperatures.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci