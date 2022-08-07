Weather: Inland sizzles in 90s through Wednesday, widespread rain may be near

Temperatures in the 90s with a heat index in the 100s will bake inland areas through Wednesday as this now three-week stretch of peak summer heat continues.

That makes the need for rain all the greater. There may be a soaking in sight late in the week.

Sunday will start out in the low to mid-70s. It will be a muggier start than Saturday’s. An area of relatively lower pressure will be overhead, but it’ll also weaken as a strong Bermuda high-pressure system prevents rain falling from the soupy air mass.

As the day goes on, the sun will dry things out a bit, so it’ll be a bit less sticky. However, high temperatures will be going for the mid-90s in Port Republic and inland towns. Factor in the dew points and you’ll have a heat index around 100 degrees for much of the afternoon. The heat advisory for hazardous temperatures remains in effect for inland Ocean County.

It now does look like the sea breeze will have more of an ability to cool the coast. So we’ll go with highs in the mid-80s. A trip to the water or to the Phish concert in Atlantic City looks great. Just beware that water temperatures will likely slip to around 60 degrees. They fell from the mid-70s to the upper 60s Saturday due to upwelling from a southwesterly wind.

What is upwelling and why does it happen? When the heat is at its hottest, the summer ocean temperatures can often be at its coldest.

As we round out another Jersey weekend, we’ll be looking fine for the evening. Soak in the 80s and 70s with a gentle, balmy breeze. After midnight, it will cloud up and a shower will be possible through 4 a.m. Totals should be under 0.25 inches. Monday morning lows will be in the mid-70s everywhere.

Monday will see morning sunshine mix with afternoon clouds. High pressure will drift a little further to the east, which will allow the opportunity for isolated thunderstorms to form between 3 and 9 p.m. Similar to Friday, most of us will be dry, but when it rains, it will pour. Northern Ocean County saw upwards of four inches of rain and if you’re under this slow moving storm, you could see the same.

Still, it’ll be a dry day for most of us, so you shouldn’t have to cancel plans. It’ll be sultry again. Inland highs will be in the mid-90s with that heat index in the low 100s. The shore will be in the upper 80s and continue to be a good place to cool off. The ocean will be a little chilly, though.

After 9 p.m., we will turn mainly clear. Winds from the southwest will continue to pull in warm, sticky air from the Deep South. We will fall into the 70s by midnight but won’t fall beyond that. Tuesday morning lows will be in the mid-70s.

It won’t feel like it, but Tuesday will be the start of a slow transition toward a cooler, drier, September-like weekend. As high pressure retreats east, a cold front will slowly approach from the northwest.

Inland highs should be 95 to 99 degrees. The shore will have the potential of hitting 90 in many spots, too. The reason will be stronger winds from the west-southwest. This direction fights directly against the cooler sea breeze, keeping the hot air at the coast.

The west-southwest wind will bring in somewhat drier air with dew points in the upper 60s. However, the inland heat index will still near 105 degrees for a time. Stay hydrated as much as possible.

Wednesday should be the last of the 90s in this forecast, touching 90 inland.

That cold front will pass Wednesday into Thursday. A wave of low pressure may ride along the front, bringing hours of rain if it does. We’ll take it; we need the rain. Severe weather may accompany this, too.

To wrap up, we’ll continue to update the latest radar and curated articles online and the weather graphic in print. However, I’ll off through Aug. 22. Have a wonderful couple of weeks, everyone.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

Twitter @acpressmartucci