Weather: Inland highs top 60 through Saturday on a mostly dry weekend

Warm will be the status quo through Saturday as inland highs top 60 degrees. The shore will be cooler, per usual. In terms of rain, a low-pressure system will be responsible for two rounds of rain. However, it will be a mostly dry weekend.
It’ll be another mild morning out there Friday, more like mid-October than mid-December. Morning lows around sunrise will be around 50 degrees. We should have a mix of sun and clouds.
That sky cover will continue throughout the day. A cold front will try to move through from the west. However, I don’t see it clearing the coast. Therefore, we will stay in the warm sector.
High temperatures will be in the low 60s for Mullica Township and the inland towns, with upper 50s in Avalon and the shore communities. All of this is well above average for this time of year, so it’ll be very comfortable going in and out of the car, doing holiday shopping.
During the evening, we’ll cloud up and cool down quickly. As a warm front lifts north, winds will flip from the southwest to the northeast, ushering in that chilly marine layer. We’ll be 40 to 45 degrees by midnight, staying that way overnight. As the front nears, rain will develop, starting between 3 and 5 a.m. across southeastern New Jersey.
A few hours of rain will be likely until 7 to 9 a.m., mainly north of the White Horse Pike. We do need the rain, though we should only receive around a tenth of an inch in this area. Meanwhile, Cape May could very well be dry.
After this time, the warm front will move north. We’ll be in the aptly named warm sector, which will be mild and dry. Rain won’t come until a cold front marches through. That won’t be at any point after 9 a.m. for Saturday. Therefore, expect a mostly dry day. Southwest winds will keep highs around 60 inland, mid-50s at the shore. That would also mark three consecutive days of 60 degree or greater temperatures at Atlantic City International Airport in December, the first time that has happened since 2015 (when it happened twice).
Saturday night will be mostly dry, but we’ll start the night differently from how we ended it. It’ll be a mild and dry evening. Then, a few hours with showers around will be present from midnight to 5 a.m. Winds will then flip to the north, and we’ll fall into the low to mid-40s by sunrise.
We won’t rise much from there. With sustained winds around 20 mph from the north, highs will be around 47 degrees. Seasonable, but much cooler than the past couple of the days. We’ll see morning sun mix with afternoon clouds.
Lastly, at the time of writing, we wound up one degree shy of the record high at Atlantic City International Airport on Thursday. We hit 65 degrees, and the record was 66 degrees in 1971. Frank S. Farley State Marina only rose to 53 degrees, a sign of the different climates in the region.
