Weather: Inland highs top 60 through Saturday on a mostly dry weekend

Warm will be the status quo through Saturday as inland highs top 60 degrees. The shore will be cooler, per usual. In terms of rain, a low-pressure system will be responsible for two rounds of rain. However, it will be a mostly dry weekend.

It’ll be another mild morning out there Friday, more like mid-October than mid-December. Morning lows around sunrise will be around 50 degrees. We should have a mix of sun and clouds.

That sky cover will continue throughout the day. A cold front will try to move through from the west. However, I don’t see it clearing the coast. Therefore, we will stay in the warm sector.

High temperatures will be in the low 60s for Mullica Township and the inland towns, with upper 50s in Avalon and the shore communities. All of this is well above average for this time of year, so it’ll be very comfortable going in and out of the car, doing holiday shopping.

During the evening, we’ll cloud up and cool down quickly. As a warm front lifts north, winds will flip from the southwest to the northeast, ushering in that chilly marine layer. We’ll be 40 to 45 degrees by midnight, staying that way overnight. As the front nears, rain will develop, starting between 3 and 5 a.m. across southeastern New Jersey.

