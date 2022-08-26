Weather: Inland heat wave may be official Friday as a few weekend storms arrive

It was record warm on the water Thursday and we’ll keep the hot times going Friday. However, this time it will be on land with another inland heat wave likely with highs in the 90s. A few storms will be around, too.

It’ll be a more humid day than Thursday. Dew points should get into the noticeable upper 60s when morning starts Friday under a mostly sunny sky. Air temperatures will kick off in the 70s.

We should get to the low 90s at Atlantic City International Airport Friday. If we do, it will be the fourth heat wave of the year, with three or more days of 90-degree or greater heat. Couple with the higher dew points, it’ll feel a little sultry out there.

At the shore, the cooling sea breeze will kick in as southwest winds turn to the southeast. That will put the high temperature in the mid-80s. That’s about where Atlantic City’s highest water temperature was Thursday, getting to 84.2 degrees, the now all-time record for warmest water.

Most of your day will have no chance of rain. However, once we get to 4 p.m. a few showers and storms will be around. A heavy downpour with localized roadway flooding is possible in any rain. Thankfully, no severe weather will be expected. This will continue until about 11 p.m.

If you have outdoor plans, I’d keep them if you have an indoor plan B.

The evening will otherwise fall through the 80s into the 70s. After midnight, winds will turn to the northwest as the cold front moves offshore. The sky will turn mainly clear. Dew points will fall into the “touch humid” low 60s. Morning lows will be around 70 degrees.

That cold front will park itself just offshore for Saturday. While we’re largely dry, there will still be some stormy weather that could sneak back into our area.

Most of us will be dry Saturday. Highs go down in the upper 80s inland. A light west wind will give way to a shore sea breeze, which will put the beaches in the low 80s. It won’t be overly humid. Isolated showers and storms will be around during the afternoon, more “miss” than “hit.” A boat day can very well be fine.

Like Friday, any storm can lead to localized roadway flooding. However, no severe weather will be likely.

Saturday evening will be dry after sunset. Back into the 70s we will go as the winds turn to the southeast everywhere. Outdoor plans will be fine.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s inland, with low 70s at the shore.

High pressure will be over Maine for Sunday. The clockwise flow around the system will yield an onshore wind for the day. A mix of sun and clouds, high temperatures should be similar to Saturday with a bit more humidity in the air. It’ll be a pretty typical summer day for us.

While there still is the rain producing cold front nearby, I’m still inclined to go with a dry day. While surface high pressure will influence us, the dry ground does make it a little tougher to rain due to less evaporation from the clouds.

Drought alleviating rain may come on Tuesday with an organized low pressure system. However, I’ll need another day or two to get a good grasp on that system.

Finally, you can see the 2022 shore summer weekend weather report card’s updated rankings on our website. In short, speaking of all-time records, we’re on pace for the all-time record nicest weekend weather since 2018 with a 3.5 cumulative grade point average.