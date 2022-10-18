Weather: Inland growing season may end with frosts, freezes through Thursday

It’ll feel more like Thanksgiving than mid-October through Thursday as the coolest air of the season passes through the Northeast. Expect highs only in the 50s and lows that will be in the 30s inland, perhaps below freezing, with 40s at the coast.

It’ll be a cooler-than-average morning today. No frosts or freezes here, but lows will range from the low 40s inland to the upper 40s at the coast.

Late November-like air will continue to pour in throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday. A cold front that will stretch from New Hampshire to Florida is responsible for the cooler air. A powerful surface high-pressure system will be filling in.

A look upstairs tells the story, too. Aloft, a low-pressure system will swirl around the Northeast and Great Lakes. This will be a closed low pressure, cut off from the general circulation of the atmosphere. It brings cooler air, clouds and sometimes precipitation.

So highs Tuesday will be in the upper 50s in Hammonton and inland towns, with the mid-50s at Brigantine and the shore. This will be about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. Expect a mostly cloudy day, so it’ll feel a tad like winter when the sun isn’t on you.

Cold air will continue to pour in Tuesday night, and this could be our first widespread inland freeze of the season. Temperatures earlier in the evening will be in the 50s and 40s.

As far as overnight lows, it will depend on if winds go calm or not. If they go calm, expect lows to be 30 to 32 degrees in most inland towns, save for lower Cape May County. That will be our killing freeze.

If winds stay around 5 mph, then only the Pine Barrens can expect to freeze. The other areas would be around 35 degrees. I essentially split the gap here with that 33-degree low temperature.

The shore will stay in the low 40s, comfortably avoiding freeze.

Wednesday will be the chilliest of the three-day cool stretch despite a little more sunshine. The core of the upper-level low-pressure system will be near as the cool air finishes its deposit over New Jersey.

High will hover around 55 degrees. While you’ll want an extra layer while out and about, any outdoor events will be fine

Wednesday won’t see a freeze. However, a widespread frost is likely. The wind will be nearly calm. While the official low temperature may read 36 degrees by you, that temperature is taken about 6 feet high. The ground will be below 32, creating frost.

Erosion woes sets stage for fight between North Wildwood and DEP NORTH WILDWOOD — Compared to the west coast of Florida, Jersey shore communities had it easy…

The shore should be in the upper 40s, much milder than inland spots thanks to the relatively milder ocean waters.

What does a warming climate mean for brilliant fall foliage? | Across the Sky podcast What conditions are best for bright fall colors and what is the outlook for this fall? Learn more on Across the Sky!

Thursday will be the last day of the cool stretch. Highs will rebound to the upper 50s or around 60 degrees. Expect a mostly sunny sky, as that upper-level low-pressure system moves away.

The weekend will be a winner, the beginning of a long stretch of at or above-average temperatures. Friday will be plenty sunny.

Finally, our national “Across the Sky” podcast talks all things fall foliage with Amanda Gallinet at Colby College in Maine. Gallinet studies the impacts of environmental conditions of it. You can find it wherever you get your podcasts.