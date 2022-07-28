Weather: Inland 90s, humidity return to close out the week, comfy weekend ahead

The memories, or nightmares, of the eight-day heat wave will come back Thursday as inland 90s and very muggy dew points combine for a sultry day. Friday will bring heat with storms, but not as much humidity. The weekend then looks comfortable.

A leftover shower may be around Thursday morning through 7 a.m. Otherwise, though, we are in for a rain-free day. About 5,000 feet high, winds will turn from the northwest to the west. That will move in a hot pocket of air that’s been cooking Tennessee and Kentucky recently.

Temperatures will start out in the low to mid-70s, above average. Then we’ll go for low 90s for Galloway Township and inland towns. However, that heat will come with humidity, and plenty of it. Dew points will be in the very muggy low 70s.

When you combine the two, you get a peak heat index in the low 100s. Take it slow, drink plenty of water when outside and make sure to keep your pets as cool as you’d like to be.

It’ll be a beauty of a day at the shore. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s in Margate and elsewhere along the coast. Yes it’ll be humid, but it’ll be more tolerable, given the cooler air. Speaking of cool, expect the ocean to remain chilly. More on that later in the column.

The evening will fall into the 90s and 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. A cold front will pass around midnight. A shower is possible between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., but a vast majority will stay dry. Winds will change to the northwest, and slightly drier air will move in. However, no chilly air will move in. Morning lows Friday will still be around 70 degrees.

Friday will see 90s pop up inland again, but it should be 90-91, not the 92-93 of Thursday. With dew points in the noticeable but not muggy upper 60s, there won’t be much of a heat index. Winds will be from the west, turning south for many, starting late morning, as a sea breeze kicks in. It’ll hit the shore first and cap highs in the low 80s there.

You’ll have a mostly dry day. From 4 p.m. until midnight, scattered showers and thunderstorms will flare up. Damaging winds and power outages are possible. Pockets of roadway flooding threaten, too. Outdoor plans will be OK to try out during this time, as long as you’re OK ending it early or moving inside quickly.

That will clear around midnight as another cold front passes. Morning lows will be 70 to 75 early Saturday. While there’s no big cooldown expected, it will bring a solid drop in dew points.

Dew points will be in the “touch humid” low 60s for the weekend. For late July, that’s pretty darn comfortable. A high-pressure air mass will move east from Kansas on Saturday, merging with an area of low pressure off the Southeastern U.S. coast Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday will be nearly similar to each other, with plenty of summer comfort. Expect a mix of sun and clouds both days, with more sun Saturday. High temperatures will ride into the upper 80s inland. I have a high around 80 at the beaches.

Winds will generally move from the northwest in the morning to the south in the afternoon as the daily sea breezes roll in. The rip current risk should remain on the lower end.

The only rain will come Sunday night, starting between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. and ending Monday morning. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is likely.

Finally, the upwelling at the Jersey Shore this month has been tremendous. The cold waters of the sea have continued to move up to the surface, leaving Atlantic City’s Steel Pier gauge below 60 degrees a few times. Thank the persistent southwest winds we’ve had. Between July 1 and 26, 21 of the days’ winds have been between south and west at Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City.