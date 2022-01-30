Weather: In wake of powerful snowy nor'easter, a cold, dry Sunday

In the wake of a snowstorm that brought over a foot of snow for many, there won’t be any snow melting Sunday. The morning will be the coldest of the season, and daytime highs will stay in the 20s. Fifties do come late week, though.

If one snow-loving meteorologist could say one thing, this was a well-behaved storm, if you’re a snow lover. There was lots of snow, very few power outages and just a bit of coastal flooding.

So, on with the forecast. It’ll be bitterly cold Sunday morning. Lows will be in the upper single digits inland to the low teens at the shore. Factor in the icy breeze from the northwest, and wind chills will be in the negative single digits until about 8 a.m.

Wind chills will only rise into the teens. Air temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 20s, about 20 degrees below average for this time of year. You’ll want the snow pants, gloves, hat and jacket for shoveling or taking care of errands.

We’ll have a light wind Sunday night, which is good for rapidly falling temperatures, but factor in a mostly cloudy sky and we’ll be spared the worst. Temperatures will fall through the 20s in the evening. Overnight lows will be roughly 15 to 20 degrees.