Weather: In wake of powerful snowy nor'easter, a cold, dry Sunday

In the wake of a snowstorm that brought over a foot of snow for many, there won’t be any snow melting Sunday. The morning will be the coldest of the season, and daytime highs will stay in the 20s. Fifties do come late week, though.
If one snow-loving meteorologist could say one thing, this was a well-behaved storm, if you’re a snow lover. There was lots of snow, very few power outages and just a bit of coastal flooding.
So, on with the forecast. It’ll be bitterly cold Sunday morning. Lows will be in the upper single digits inland to the low teens at the shore. Factor in the icy breeze from the northwest, and wind chills will be in the negative single digits until about 8 a.m.
Wind chills will only rise into the teens. Air temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 20s, about 20 degrees below average for this time of year. You’ll want the snow pants, gloves, hat and jacket for shoveling or taking care of errands.
We’ll have a light wind Sunday night, which is good for rapidly falling temperatures, but factor in a mostly cloudy sky and we’ll be spared the worst. Temperatures will fall through the 20s in the evening. Overnight lows will be roughly 15 to 20 degrees.
The week on out will then be a climb up the thermometer. By Friday, it’s possible that only piles of snow from shoveling or plowing will remain.
Highs go from the mid-30s Monday to around 50 degrees Friday. Overnight lows will go from 25 to 30 Monday night to 35 to 40 Wednesday night and a bit lower Thursday night.
The weather will start out dry Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures rise. From there, it gets busy, and not in a wintry way.
A strong low-pressure system will move in from the Great Lakes. We’ll be on the warm side of this for the most part around the counterclockwise-spinning low pressure system. So that’s where we get our above-freezing lows. Fog will be likely both Thursday and Friday morning, as the warm air goes over the cold snowpack.
In terms of rain, I’m leaving Thursday dry for now, but at least the night looks wet. Friday will have rain showers for at least half of the day and a, for practicality’s sake, washout is possible. We’ll also do one of these things again when cold air tries to chase down the rain and flip it to snow.
We’ve seen this story before. Plan on all rain, and if we see snow, it’ll be brief.
If you’re a snow lover upset to hear this, don’t fret. All in all, the pattern looks good for more wintry weather through Valentine’s Day.
