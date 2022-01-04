Weather: Icing may start Wednesday, with another snowy NJ nor'easter Friday

Icing Wednesday morning and another snowy nor’easter Friday will bring us to three wintry weather events for the week. Friday’s coastal storm looks to be mostly snow for us; the question now is how much.
First, the icing situation. Tuesday night will have been a weird night, to put it plainly. Temperatures rose for much of the night, thanks to a combination of a warming south wind and increasing cloud cover. Areas of fog have developed and should be around all day long as the relatively warm airmass goes over the frozen ground of South Jersey and air condenses into fog.
So, early Wednesday morning, we’re rising through the 30s. At the same time, rain showers will begin between 3 and 5 a.m. It will be spotty showers, but where it does fall, freezing rain will be possible, at least until 7 to 9 a.m.
This will be true even with air temperatures likely above freezing in most places during this time. Freezing rain is simply snow that falls from the clouds, melts into rain and then freezes when it hits a sub-freezing surface. In this case, the below-32-degree surface will be the roads and sidewalks.
So despite the air temperature, icing will be possible.
Do give yourself time when you’re outside in the morning. Look down when you walk, have good grip on your shoes. Parking lots may have lots of black ice on them.
After 9 a.m., rain showers will be around until noon in places like Upper Deerfield Township but 3 p.m. in places like Brigantine. The southerly wind will work the snowy ground enough to boost temperatures into the 40s for highs.
One thing I didn’t talk about yet is the coastal flooding, and that’s good news. For the first time since New Year’s Eve, all tides will be below flood stage for the day. That will not last long, though.
That’s because a nor’easter will push more water into the bays, which will then spill into the streets Thursday night into Friday.
Thursday will be dry during the day. If you want to prep for the flooding or snow outside, you can do so. Early sun will give way to thickening clouds. Highs will be around 40 degrees.
Then we get to the nor’easter. At this point, I have high confidence in the precipitation type. This will be all snow for most of us, with rain possible at times around and east of the Garden State Parkway. I have moderate confidence in the storm track, which then parlays into our snow totals.
Precipitation will begin between 1 and 4 a.m. Friday. It will end midday. So this is not as long of a storm as the Monday one.
While nor'easters bring everything from strong winds to heavy precipitation to coastal flood…
A change to rain can happen at any time for those of you close to the shore. I favor little to no rain but will have more details on that in the next forecast (I’ll have quicker updates at PressofAC.com on Wednesday). It’s due to the power of the snow. On average, temperatures are about nine degrees colder with snow cover than without snow cover in January, and that should be enough to keep most of the rain away.
I’ll need a little more time on totals. However, with plowable snow typically 2 inches, I feel like at least that amount is likely in Atlantic, Ocean and Cape May counties. Western Cumberland County may wind up with less.
Winds will be strongest out of the northeast and north from sunrise Friday to when the snow ends. Expect sustained winds 15-25 mph. Gusts will be in the 30s along the coast. More drifting snow will be likely on top of the pre-existing cloud cover.
Minor stage coastal flooding will be likely with the Friday morning high tide. It’ll be similar to the flooding we saw Tuesday morning. Move your cars if you need to, and don’t drive through the saltwater-covered roadways.
After that, we’re dry and cold Saturday. A cold front will pass sometime late Sunday into Monday. Snow will be possible again, but with a healthy dose of rain as well.
