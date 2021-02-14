Weather: Icing lingers for some Sunday, another nor'easter for Tuesday

After an icy Saturday for parts of the region, lingering slick spots will continue into the morning before melting off everywhere. A brief round of shore showers will be around Sunday night before yet another nor’easter Tuesday.

Freezing rain totals were not in at the time of writing, but over a tenth of an inch of ice will likely wind up being the total for mainland Atlantic, mainland Ocean and all of Cumberland County. It’s an unusual ice storm for us. Typically, ice will fall in the valleys of northwest New Jersey in a given winter, but not so much here. Hope everyone was safe.

Turning to the forecast, we will be dry Sunday morning, but there will also be lingering icy areas to worry about. That will be for most places west of a line from Egg Harbor City to Mays Landing to Maurice River Township. Temperatures here will be below freezing and stay below freezing until between 10 a.m. and noon.

Otherwise, it’ll be a gloomy Sunday. With low pressure still hanging around, the sun won’t come out. High temperatures will wind up in the upper 30s to low 40s, below average again. That’s the seventh day in a row of being below average.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}