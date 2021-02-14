Weather: Icing lingers for some Sunday, another nor'easter for Tuesday

After an icy Saturday for parts of the region, lingering slick spots will continue into the morning before melting off everywhere. A brief round of shore showers will be around Sunday night before yet another nor’easter Tuesday.
Freezing rain totals were not in at the time of writing, but over a tenth of an inch of ice will likely wind up being the total for mainland Atlantic, mainland Ocean and all of Cumberland County. It’s an unusual ice storm for us. Typically, ice will fall in the valleys of northwest New Jersey in a given winter, but not so much here. Hope everyone was safe.
Turning to the forecast, we will be dry Sunday morning, but there will also be lingering icy areas to worry about. That will be for most places west of a line from Egg Harbor City to Mays Landing to Maurice River Township. Temperatures here will be below freezing and stay below freezing until between 10 a.m. and noon.
Otherwise, it’ll be a gloomy Sunday. With low pressure still hanging around, the sun won’t come out. High temperatures will wind up in the upper 30s to low 40s, below average again. That’s the seventh day in a row of being below average.
Another storm system will move up the East Coast. This will just skirt the shore, with showers between 10 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday. Rainfall totals will be light, under a tenth of an inch. Low temperatures will be above freezing everywhere, so no icy areas will be around.
In between two areas of low pressure, Monday will be cloudy. Winds will be from the northeast, so it will be a gloomy, raw day. High temperatures will be around 40 degrees. If you have an outdoor project, this will be the day to do it.
Once we get into Monday night, rain will develop ahead of a quick-hitting nor’easter, starting between midnight and 3 a.m. Tuesday. Rain will continue for the remainder of the night and into Tuesday morning.
By 9 a.m., we should be dry. Rainfall totals will be between 0.10 and 0.25 inches.
A cold front will pass during the morning. Then, northwest winds will be on the backside of the system. That will bring in drier air, and we’ll try to break for sunshine as high pressure builds in. High temperatures will be into the mid-40s on a strong, northwest wind.