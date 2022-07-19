Weather: Hottest stretch of the year starts Tuesday, inland heat index in the 100s

The hottest stretch of 2022 so far is arriving with inland highs that will be in the low to mid-90s Tuesday through at least Thursday, and with humid to oppressive air that will drive the heat index to 100 degrees.

Since June 1, climatological summer, Atlantic City International Airport has averaged temperatures around 72.5 degrees. That’s our coolest since 2009.

That will change.

Starting Tuesday, inland high temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s. A cold front Friday may knock us down to the upper 80s. Regardless, the weekend will pop back into the 90s. The heat will come with humidity. Dew points will start out around the “very muggy” 70-degree mark Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll be in the “oppressive” mid-70s Thursday. We’ll be back to around 70 degree dew points by Friday and even higher Saturday and Sunday. When you add that all up, your peak heat index will likely reside between 100 to 105 degrees.

For the shore, expect varying levels of sea breeze relief. Generally, Ocean County beaches, surrounded by the Barnegat Bay and the ocean, will top out in the lower 80s. Everywhere else, highs will be 85 to 90 degrees, highest on Thursday. The heat index will be in the 90s.

Fortunately, we haven’t seen much heat this year, and even this stretch isn’t oppressive by historic standards. However, we need to make sure we keep ourselves and our pets safe. Staying in the air conditioning as much as possible is good. Having fans is OK as long as you’re letting some fresh air in. Drink water, even when you’re not thirsty. Don’t leave our furry friends out in the sun. Give them fluids and keep them as cool as you are.

Tuesday will be dry. Wednesday will see isolated p.m. showers and storms, but many of us will be dry.

Thursday will be the day to watch for storms and even severe weather. At some point between Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, a line will pass with a cold front. Damaging winds will be possible. Flooding rains, too.

This will clear and give us a rain-free Friday. Highs will wind up on either side of 90 degrees. It’ll be more comfortable, with dew points in the 60s.

An early look at the weekend proves to be a winner if you’re going to be in or by some body of water. Highs should pop into the low 90s inland, 80s at the beaches. Dew points will be not too humid, not too dry — in the 60s.

Finally, our national Across the Sky podcast with our Lee Enterprises weather team covers a good conversation with a good friend of mine, Shunondo Basuhow, about how meteorologists are helping to keep power grids and energy. Download it and find out how wherever you get your podcasts.