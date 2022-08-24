Weather: Hot, but not humid to end week with a few weekend storms

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week but also the least humid, as high pressure moves in and blows in drier air from Canada. Friday and Saturday will then be more humid, with isolated downpours around each day.

High temperatures inland flirted with 90 degrees Wednesday, with dew points falling to a "touch humid" 60 degrees — admittedly, lower than I thought would occur. That gives me confidence Thursday will be firmly in the "dry" 50s for much of the daytime hours, even as the thermometer rises higher.

It all started with Thursday morning, which will begin in the quite seasonable 65- to 70-degree range. With plenty of sunshine and dry air from that high pressure system, the strong August sun will work the ground. We'll get up to the mid-80s everywhere midday, before a gentle southeasterly sea breeze caps the shore's temperatures. Temperatures inland will continue to rise, topping out in the low 90s.

While it will be hot, it won't be all that uncomfortable. The heat index should actually be below the air temperature, which happens in dry air masses.

The evening will be partly cloudy. A pleasant evening to be out and about, temperatures will fall into the 80s and 70s until midnight. A south wind will blow in moisture overnight. When sunrise occurs on Friday, it'll be noticeably, but not overly, humid. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday does have a chance of needed rainfall. However, outdoor events during the day should be fine. I don't see any rain happening until the late afternoon at least. It'll be a mostly sunny sky before then, as highs touch 90 in Corbin City and inland townships, with mid-80s in Ventnor and the coast.

From the late afternoon and into the evening, a cold front will pass through. This will bring isolated showers and storms. Isolated coverage essentially means most of the area will be dry, with a few spots getting rain. Rain will be heavy for some underneath those cells, which should last no more than an hour in any one location.

By about 4 a.m. Saturday, the rain threat will go away. We'll be partly cloudy going into the weekend morning, with lows around 70 degrees.

My weekend forecast remains the same from the previous column. There will be those isolated showers and storms during the afternoon hours. Beach plans, boat trips, basketball games look fine by and large, just keep an eye on our Press of AC app, where we have the latest radar. Otherwise, we'll have a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will fall back into the 80s everywhere.

Sunday will be a classic Jersey summer day. Hot, and pretty humid as morning sun mixes with afternoon clouds. We have the 16th annual Seedorf/McMeeking 5K Run in Atlantic City at 9:30 a.m. Runners, and everyone along the shore, will have a muggy, but breezy southeast wind blowing up the boardwalks. Temperatures will rise from the 70s to the low 80s at the beaches, with mid-80s inland.

Finally, the Climate Prediction Center gives New Jersey a 46% likelihood of above average temperatures between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6, compared to a 33% chance of being near average and a 21% chance of being below average. With average highs in the mid-80s inland and upper 70s at the shore, we should wrap up the high tourist season quite summery.