Weather: Highs range from 60 to 80 Wednesday, severe weather possible Thursday

Wednesday will be a classic April day in the region, with the beaches firmly in sweater weather and those well inland in shorts. The shore will warm up Thursday, but a line of showers and storms may bring severe weather late in the day.

Wednesday morning will be mild. Deep in the Pine Barrens, it’ll be in the upper 40s; for most of the inland towns, it’ll be around 50 degrees, while the shore will be a tick milder. The sky will be mostly cloudy.

We could see a sprinkle through 9 a.m. However, we should break for a mostly sunny sky after as a south wind gets going, thanks to a warm front then located well to our north.

Southerly winds mean different things for us, though. Take Longport, for example. That south wind is a sea breeze smack in the face, with water temperatures in the low 50s. While the strong mid-April sun will make things mild, I see highs only around 60 degrees there.

Let’s hop across the boulevard to Somers Point. Not on the island but still near water, highs there will jump to around 70 degrees. However, if you hop all the way inland to Buena Vista Township, well away from the water, that south wind will be all warmth. Expect a high well into the 70s, with shorts weather likely.

Either way, it’ll be a great day to be out and about and is a sign of the summer to come.

Going into the evening, we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky. The combination of heat-trapping clouds and warm winds will mean low temperatures won’t be all that low. In fact, it’ll feel more like early June than early April.

We’ll only slide into the 70s and 60s into the night. For the shore, temperatures should stay fairly steady. You can leave the windows open all night. As we kick off Thursday, morning lows will be 55 to 60 degrees. You may not even want a sweater heading out the door.

We’ll sit to the south of a warm front and east of a cold front Thursday. With the cold front approaching, that will increase our air pressure gradient, which will increase our winds for the day. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.

We’ll warm up big time again and even be a touch humid. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s well inland. At the coast, we’ll be in the mid-60s near the shore, a bit warmer than Tuesday with a little more offshore wind.

Showers and storms will arrive, but most of your daytime hours will be good for work or play. Between 5 and 11 p.m., expect one or two hours of rain.

There is the potential for severe weather. As mentioned in the last column, if the storms arrive before the sun sets, then isolated wind damage is likely. If it arrives after sunset, it should be plain rain. I’ll monitor it for you, but we’ll take this rain, as we remain in drought south of the White Horse Pike.

Following this, winds will turn to the west as a cold front passes. There won’t be too much cold air with it. Lows should be around 50 degrees.

Friday will then end the week seasonable and dry. We’ll have a west wind blowing. That will keep the shore’s temperatures close to the inland ones. Expect low to mid-60s for all as crisper air returns.

