Weather: Highs in the 70s, dangerous surf for NJ weekend

High surf and dangerous rip currents will make swimming and boating unsafe this weekend due to Hurricane Fiona. Otherwise, we are in for a pleasant, seasonable couple of days. Our next round of rain will come Sunday night.

We’ll start with the water. It’s the last weekend of September and the weather will be nice, so a trip near the water may be in your plans.

Fiona, which will be moving away from Newfoundland and Quebec on Saturday after unleashing on Nova Scotia, will continue to stir up the water. Surf heights will be 3 to 5 feet Saturday with long wave periods that generate more powerful waves. By Sunday, surf heights and wave periods will decrease, but it will still be fairly hazardous. There will be lifeguards on some beaches, so swim where they say it is safe to do so.

Otherwise, we’re in for a pleasant weekend. It’ll start out chilly Saturday morning, feeling like autumn as cold air continues to pour in from Canada. We’ll begin between 45 and 50 degrees with a gentle northwest breeze.

That northwest wind will turn west with time. A few clouds will pass overhead at times, mixing with September sunshine. High temperatures will get back to the 70s, reaching the low 70s in the afternoon. Events like the Margate Fall Funfest by the Bay will be great.

Winds will finally lighten Saturday night as high pressure sits nearly overhead. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 60s and 50s during the evening. Temperatures likely won’t fall much late in the night as winds flip to the warmer southerly direction.

Either way, we’ll have a range of temperatures. Longport and the shore will be in the upper 50s for Sunday morning lows. Go over the bridges and you’ll be in the low 50s for inland spots not in the Pine Barrens, like Northfield. Once you get to the Pine Barrens, we should be in the upper 40s.

Sunday won’t be the nicest looking day, but it will be mostly dry. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, with more sunshine in the afternoon. It’ll be a bit damp, too. Winds will be from the west-southwest.

Outdoor work or events will be fine. Highs will top out in the upper 70s just about everywhere.

As the sun sinks into the ground, the rain will come out. Between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. there will be showers and even a thunderstorm. We’ll take it, as we continue to be in drought in much of Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic and Ocean counties. It won’t rain the whole time, but everywhere should see rain fall from the sky at some point. Rainfall totals will be between 0.25 and 0.50 inches, generally. It’s good we’re getting this minor rain. At least it prevents drought from worsening.

After that, we’ll turn breezy and clear out. Monday morning lows will be in the upper 50s inland to mid-60s at the shore.

We’ll kick off the week fairly cloudy but likely dry. A gyre of upper-level low pressure will hang around, sending small waves of energy our way. Those waves will likely produce the clouds.

So anything outside looks good. It should be a fairly warm day, with mid- to upper 70s for highs.

Finally, check in on your friends and family in Florida. More than likely, a hurricane will hit somewhere in the state in the middle of next week. It’s too early to tell what it means for us, though we may get its leftovers. We’ll have a good idea of what’s happening here Tuesday.