Weather: High winds, possible record warmth, tidal flooding mark New Year's weekend

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for Cape May and Atlantic counties through 9 a.m. Friday. Be prepared for 6 to 12 inches of salt water on typically flood-prone roads. Move your cars if you need to, and don’t drive through flood water.
The combination of the new moon New Year’s Day and a light easterly wind will drive this flooding. It’ll be an annoyance but not one that damages life and property. This will occur Saturday and Sunday mornings as well.
Otherwise, we’re starting off our last day of 2021 mild with spotty sprinkles and fog. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s, 15 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year. Despite the sun-blocking clouds, highs will get to the mid-50s for the afternoon. Those sprinkles should end by midday.
In what has been a soggy week, we will be dry just in time for the big Friday night. Hopefully, this luck is a sign of things to come in 2022. Expect 50s for the evening. Once the ball drops at midnight, we’ll fall into the upper 40s.
Rain will come right back in the forecast, though. Between 4 and 7 a.m., rain will begin. This will be associated with a warm front that will slowly lift north during the day.
Generally, rain will end between 4 and 7 p.m., first in Cape May County and then north to the New Jersey Turnpike. However, a few showers will still be present into the evening in western Ocean, Atlantic and Cumberland counties. Rain will be most spotty along the shore, and I don’t see a washout there.
The record high at Atlantic City International Airport and Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City are both 66. I don’t believe we’ll get there.
What may happen, though, is that we get the record maximum low temperature. That’s 49 at the airport and 50 at the marina.
After the rain ends, winds will howl from the southwest. Tapping into a very warm-for-December airmass, we’ll keep rising into the night. We should be in the low 60s near midnight. With Saturday morning’s lows in the upper 40s, we may just have the record.
Winds will be stiff, but not damaging. Between 3 and 8 a.m., a line of showers will pass. If we get a thunderstorm, and that’s possible, then damaging winds will be a concern.
Expect a mostly dry and warm Sunday morning. Highs should be in the 60s by noon. You can let the breeze roll on in. The marina’s record high is 59 degrees, and we should break that no problem. The airport’s record will stay safe.
It should actually be a fairly dry Sunday, just expect a spotty morning shower. Big changes will be on the way, though. A shower will be possible, but the temperature drop is notable. Temperatures will tumble on down, fast. We should be in the 50s by sunset, 30s by midnight and upper 20s by sunrise Monday.
A coastal storm will go off the South Carolina coast and turn up Sunday night into Monday morning. I’m in the camp that it will be progressive enough, moving more easterly. We should avoid the rain from that, though we’ll get the northerly winds around the counterclockwise-spinning low. However, I do expect a few showers during this time from the original low-pressure system.
Finally, have a wonderful, fun and safe New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day! Whether it’s your living room, Atlantic City or your favorite restaurants, enjoy. I’ll be back with you Monday online and Tuesday in print, unless the weather takes a turn for the worse.
