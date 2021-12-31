Weather: High winds, possible record warmth, tidal flooding mark New Year's weekend

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for Cape May and Atlantic counties through 9 a.m. Friday. Be prepared for 6 to 12 inches of salt water on typically flood-prone roads. Move your cars if you need to, and don’t drive through flood water.

The combination of the new moon New Year’s Day and a light easterly wind will drive this flooding. It’ll be an annoyance but not one that damages life and property. This will occur Saturday and Sunday mornings as well.

Otherwise, we’re starting off our last day of 2021 mild with spotty sprinkles and fog. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s, 15 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year. Despite the sun-blocking clouds, highs will get to the mid-50s for the afternoon. Those sprinkles should end by midday.

In what has been a soggy week, we will be dry just in time for the big Friday night. Hopefully, this luck is a sign of things to come in 2022. Expect 50s for the evening. Once the ball drops at midnight, we’ll fall into the upper 40s.

Rain will come right back in the forecast, though. Between 4 and 7 a.m., rain will begin. This will be associated with a warm front that will slowly lift north during the day.