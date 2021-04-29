 Skip to main content
Weather: High wind, storm alerts in effect for Friday
High Wind Watch
Joe Martucci

Charge up your devices, tie down the garbage can and have a good grip on the steering wheel.

Damaging winds will be possible from noon Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday night and a high wind watch, as well as a storm watch is in effect.

A storm watch is in effect from noon Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday. 

The strongest gusts will likely be Friday night, between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

On land, west-northwesterly sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph will be likely. Wind gusts will be 45 to 55 mph. However, a top gust of 55 mph on land will not be ruled out. On the water, gusts may reach 60 mph.

Typically, gusts above 45 mph start to cause power outages, down tree limbs and even topple over high profile vehicles. 

700 mb winds

Winds at the 700 millibar level, about 10,000 feet high. Winds at this level will mix down to the surface at times, creating wind damage problems. 

The winds occur as a summer air busting cold front pushes through the region Friday morning. In the Northern Plains, a high pressure system will fill in. The lower pressures of the cold front and the higher pressures of the clockwise spinning high pressure system will squeeze very strong currents of air into the region. The partial sunshine will help to mix down stronger winds from aloft during the day, as well. 

Winds will remain stiff into Saturday. However, with sustained winds 15 to 20 mph and gusts to 35 mph, wind damage will be unlikely. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

Breaking News