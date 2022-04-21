Weather: High pressure likely squashes rain Thursday, warming up Friday

Thursday likely will be dry as high pressure fizzles out rain that tries to move in. A cold front will pass Thursday night, but it won’t be cold for long as a new high-pressure system pushes us well into the 60s, even 70 degrees Friday.

It’s another chilly-for-late April morning out there. Lows will range from 40 degrees in Mullica Township and inland towns to the mid-40s along the coast. We’ll have a good amount of sun with clouds filling in later in the day.

High temperatures will remain on the cool side and wind up similar to Wednesday. That means near 60 readings inland, with mid-50s along the shore. This will be our fifth day in a row of below average temperatures. Planet Earth is trying to make up for our above average March.

A cold front will march in from the west during the day, responsible for the darker afternoon. A good amount of rain will come with it. However, near the surface, we were very dry Wednesday thanks to high pressure, and that dry air will battle the rain as we go into the day.

I believe the dry air will win out. The potential for a shower would be between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. Again, though, we should remain rain free. It’ll be a cloudy evening, though. That will trap in the “heat” from the day. Therefore, it’ll be more comfortable to get fresh air. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

Friday is when we’ll break the door open that was holding back the warmer air. In actuality, an upper-level ridge of high pressure will move from Mexico closer to us.

Despite northerly winds Friday, highs will be in the low 60s at the coast, rising to near 70 as you work your way farther inland. With plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds around, it’ll be a pleasant spring day to be outside as the weekend begins.

Friday evening will fall into the 60s and 50s. Surface high pressure will sit right over us, making for a clear and calm night. Lows will be around 50 near the ocean. The Garden State Parkway corridor will be around 45 degrees while those well inland should fall to near 40, as the sandy soil of the Pine Barrens accelerates the cooling process.

Saturday and Sunday will both be dry. High pressure won’t go anywhere. However, they will feel different.

Saturday will be on the lower end of seasonable again. A chilly sea breeze should develop and reach far inland Saturday. While Philadelphia will be mild, the inland towns in the coastal counties should be in the low to mid-60s. The shore itself will hold to the upper 50s. A mostly sunny sky will warm us up.

Winds will be southerly Sunday. Overall, temperatures will rise everywhere. However, it will warm up much more inland. So those west of the parkway and away from the water will be in the mid-70s, those along and east of the parkway will be around 70 and the shore will be in the low 60s. Still, outdoor events will be very nice.

A new episode of the Something in the Air podcast and video is available at PressofAC.com or wherever you get your podcasts. I’ve been holding this episode for a while and am happy to welcome on two members of our Lee Enterprises weather family.

Kirsten Lang from the Tulsa World and Matt Holiner in the Midwest talk about how we’ll be working together as well as their lives in and outside of weather.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

