Weather: Heavy rain, up to 60 mph winds for part of Friday, weekend cools down

Between 4 to 7 a.m., from the New Jersey Turnpike to the shore, rain will begin. This will last until roughly 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with some sunshine coming in later in the day.
In between this short window will be a few hours of soaking, heavy rain. Rainfall totals of 0.75 to 1.50 inches of rain will be likely. That will lead to ponding on roadways with streams perhaps rising above their banks briefly.
A strong southerly wind will blow, driving the rain. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph at the shore will be likely. That’s like a weak nor’easter. However, the main issue will be the potential for 55-65 mph gusts anywhere in the region. Winds about 2,500 feet high will be that strong with a thunderstorm (possible) or a heavy downpour (more possible). That’s where you would see problems.
The risk for coastal flooding continues to diminish. That is because the high tide, roughly around 1 p.m. for the Atlantic Ocean side and 3 p.m. for the Delaware Bay, will not match up with the strongest onshore winds. By 1 p.m., winds will push water out of the bays, coming from the west. I believe only the most susceptible spots will see tidal flooding.
That west wind will eventually bring some sun in time for sunset. Temperatures will peak in the mid-60s for the afternoon. Despite the cold front coming through, we won’t cool down much. Even during the evening, with a mainly clear sky and light winds, we’ll only drop into the 50s.
Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s inland and the low 50s at the shore. Hey, that could be comfortable enough to leave the windows open at night.
Saturday will start off with sun. Then, we’ll cloud up at the day goes on. The cold air will still lag behind, so expect a mild afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 60s, about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.
Expect a good day to be out and about, too. While clouds will build, rain showers won’t start until 4 p.m. Even then, they should largely be confined to the northern half of the state. If you’re in Cape May, you’ll be dry. It’s really just those north of Route 30 that should have a shower through 10 p.m.
It will cool down quick, though. By sunset, we will be in the 40s. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest, gusting in the 30s through the evening.
After midnight, we’ll be cold. Lows will be around 32 inland, upper 30s at the shore.
With six South Jersey team left in the high school football playoffs, Meteorologist Joe Mart…
For all of the ups and down Friday and Saturday will bring, Sunday will be calm. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 50s.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci