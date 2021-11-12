Weather: Heavy rain, up to 60 mph winds for part of Friday, weekend cools down

Between 4 to 7 a.m., from the New Jersey Turnpike to the shore, rain will begin. This will last until roughly 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with some sunshine coming in later in the day.

In between this short window will be a few hours of soaking, heavy rain. Rainfall totals of 0.75 to 1.50 inches of rain will be likely. That will lead to ponding on roadways with streams perhaps rising above their banks briefly.

A strong southerly wind will blow, driving the rain. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph at the shore will be likely. That’s like a weak nor’easter. However, the main issue will be the potential for 55-65 mph gusts anywhere in the region. Winds about 2,500 feet high will be that strong with a thunderstorm (possible) or a heavy downpour (more possible). That’s where you would see problems.

The risk for coastal flooding continues to diminish. That is because the high tide, roughly around 1 p.m. for the Atlantic Ocean side and 3 p.m. for the Delaware Bay, will not match up with the strongest onshore winds. By 1 p.m., winds will push water out of the bays, coming from the west. I believe only the most susceptible spots will see tidal flooding.