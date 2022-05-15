Weather: Heating up Sunday, lunar eclipse Sunday night, strong storms Monday

After 10 days, our low-pressure system is finally gone, and summer wants to enter the picture. Expect inland areas to be near 80 on Sunday. Moving into Monday, the warm, unstable air mass can bring severe thunderstorms late in the day.

Moon goes blood red this weekend: 'Eclipse for the Americas' A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America. The celestial action unfolds Sunday night into early Monday morning. The moon will be bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth's sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours. It will be one of the longest totalities of the decade and the first so-called blood moon in a year. Observers in the eastern half of North America, and all of Central and South America, will have prime seats for the whole show, weather permitting.

Fog, locally dense, will greet us Sunday morning. Take it slow on the roads and give yourself a few extra minutes to get around. The fog is coming from warm, moist air from the south going over a relatively colder surface, the water. Temperatures will begin in the mid- to upper 50s.

The upper-level and surface low-pressure system that has been impacting us since May 6 will finally go away, getting absorbed into the general west-to-east flow of the atmosphere.

As a result, expect sunshine and warm air, at least inland. Once the fog burns off late in the morning, we should be free to rise to around 80 degrees for Egg Harbor Township and many inland towns. Again, the fog could hang around at the shore all day, but it’ll try to burn it off there. Highs will be in the upper 60s. All will come with some humidity.

Listen to Across the Sky podcast; episode 5 coming soon! 🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!

Into the evening, clouds will come back in with an approaching cold front. We do have our total lunar eclipse with the full moon Sunday night, which will be blood red in totality from 11:29 p.m. to 12:53 a.m. However, with the clouds, I doubt we will see it.

The potential for rain showers will begin around midnight and continue until about 6 a.m. Rain showers will be light and totals should be no higher than 0.10 inches. Fog also will be possible on the soupy breeze. You’ll probably want the air conditioning on at night, with lows hanging around 60 degrees.

What's the difference between an advisory, watch and warning? The National Weather Service has three main tools at their disposal to alert you of weather …

The fog will burn off by mid-morning, and we’ll get some sunshine on what’ll be another warm and soupy day. Shorts will be all inland, with highs getting to near 80 degrees again. For the coast, a cooling sea breeze late in the morning will stunt temperatures in the low 70s.

Another cold front will roll in from the west. Between 3 and 9 p.m., it’ll pass us. This will bring the risk for severe thunderstorms as the front can feed off the warm, juicy air. Damaging winds and power outages will be the main risk.

Make sure to cut down any hanging, large tree branches and secure loose objects outdoors so they don’t become projectiles. Within that six-hour window, rain should fall for an hour or two. Keep it tuned online for more updates Monday.

Once that passes, we’ll cleanse out the damp and humid air. Temperatures will cool off into the 70s and 60s during the evening on a northwest wind. You can let the breeze roll on in, with low temperatures generally in the mid-50s.

That’ll set up a splendid stretch Tuesday and Wednesday. If you’ve been missing spring, you’ll get it here. Both days should be mostly to partly sunny with highs 70 to 75 inland. The shore should be in the low 70s Tuesday, thanks to a strong northwest wind that kicks back the sea breeze. That sea breeze should develop Wednesday, which will cap highs in the still-nice upper 60s.

Finally, there are early signs that next weekend will be a straight-up summer scorcher. This is true for the inland areas and possible for the shore as well. Last year, the weekend before Memorial Day, we had the hottest May weekend on record at Atlantic City International Airport and Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City.

The downside if history repeats itself is what happened the following weekend, Memorial Day weekend 2021. It was the coolest Saturday and Sunday weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day in parts of the area. It came with plenty of rain, wind and flooding, too.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.