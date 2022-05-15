Weather: Heating up Sunday, lunar eclipse Sunday night, strong storms Monday

After 10 days, our low-pressure system is finally gone, and summer wants to enter the picture. Expect inland areas to be near 80 on Sunday. Moving into Monday, the warm, unstable air mass can bring severe thunderstorms late in the day.
A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America. The celestial action unfolds Sunday night into early Monday morning. The moon will be bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth's sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours. It will be one of the longest totalities of the decade and the first so-called blood moon in a year. Observers in the eastern half of North America, and all of Central and South America, will have prime seats for the whole show, weather permitting.
Fog, locally dense, will greet us Sunday morning. Take it slow on the roads and give yourself a few extra minutes to get around. The fog is coming from warm, moist air from the south going over a relatively colder surface, the water. Temperatures will begin in the mid- to upper 50s.
The upper-level and surface low-pressure system that has been impacting us since May 6 will finally go away, getting absorbed into the general west-to-east flow of the atmosphere.
As a result, expect sunshine and warm air, at least inland. Once the fog burns off late in the morning, we should be free to rise to around 80 degrees for Egg Harbor Township and many inland towns. Again, the fog could hang around at the shore all day, but it’ll try to burn it off there. Highs will be in the upper 60s. All will come with some humidity.
People are also reading…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Into the evening, clouds will come back in with an approaching cold front. We do have our total lunar eclipse with the full moon Sunday night, which will be blood red in totality from 11:29 p.m. to 12:53 a.m. However, with the clouds, I doubt we will see it.
The potential for rain showers will begin around midnight and continue until about 6 a.m. Rain showers will be light and totals should be no higher than 0.10 inches. Fog also will be possible on the soupy breeze. You’ll probably want the air conditioning on at night, with lows hanging around 60 degrees.
The National Weather Service has three main tools at their disposal to alert you of weather …
The fog will burn off by mid-morning, and we’ll get some sunshine on what’ll be another warm and soupy day. Shorts will be all inland, with highs getting to near 80 degrees again. For the coast, a cooling sea breeze late in the morning will stunt temperatures in the low 70s.
Another cold front will roll in from the west. Between 3 and 9 p.m., it’ll pass us. This will bring the risk for severe thunderstorms as the front can feed off the warm, juicy air. Damaging winds and power outages will be the main risk.
Make sure to cut down any hanging, large tree branches and secure loose objects outdoors so they don’t become projectiles. Within that six-hour window, rain should fall for an hour or two. Keep it tuned online for more updates Monday.
Once that passes, we’ll cleanse out the damp and humid air. Temperatures will cool off into the 70s and 60s during the evening on a northwest wind. You can let the breeze roll on in, with low temperatures generally in the mid-50s.
That’ll set up a splendid stretch Tuesday and Wednesday. If you’ve been missing spring, you’ll get it here. Both days should be mostly to partly sunny with highs 70 to 75 inland. The shore should be in the low 70s Tuesday, thanks to a strong northwest wind that kicks back the sea breeze. That sea breeze should develop Wednesday, which will cap highs in the still-nice upper 60s.
Finally, there are early signs that next weekend will be a straight-up summer scorcher. This is true for the inland areas and possible for the shore as well. Last year, the weekend before Memorial Day, we had the hottest May weekend on record at Atlantic City International Airport and Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City.
The downside if history repeats itself is what happened the following weekend, Memorial Day weekend 2021. It was the coolest Saturday and Sunday weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day in parts of the area. It came with plenty of rain, wind and flooding, too.
Total lunar eclipse, full flower moon combines Sunday night, here's the forecast
May 16 - Full Flower Moon, and a total lunar eclipse
12:14 a.m. EDT
Flowers are abundant everywhere by this time of year. This moon was also known as the Full Corn Planting Moon.
This full moon will also undergo a Blood Moon total lunar eclipse. New Jersey will bear the full brunt of it, getting the celestial treat. Totality will last 85 minutes.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
June 14 - Full Strawberry Moon
7:52 a.m. EDT
Strawberry picking season peaks during this month; Europeans called this the Rose Moon.
July 13 - Full Buck Moon
2:38 p.m. EDT
Named for when the new antlers of buck deer push out from their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur. It was also often called the Full Thunder Moon, thunderstorms being now most frequent.
This is a supermoon and will be the biggest full moon of 2022. Very high ocean tides can be expected during the following two or three days, thanks to the coincidence of perigee (closest distance between the moon and Earth) with the full moon.
August 11 - Full Sturgeon Moon
9:36 p.m. EDT
This moon honors when this large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water like Lake Champlain is most readily caught.
The occurrence of this full moon on this particular date is poor timing for those who enjoy the annual Perseid meteor shower; this display will peak less than 24 hours later and the brilliant light of that nearly full moon will likely wash out all but the very brightest of these swift streaks of light.
September 10 - Full Harvest Moon
5:59 a.m. EDT
Traditionally, this name goes to the full moon that occurs closest to the fall equinox, which falls this year on Sept. 22. This year's Harvest Moon comes unusually early.
October 9 - Full Hunter's Moon
4:55 p.m. EDT
With the leaves falling and the deer fattened, this is the time to hunt. Since the fields have been reaped, hunters can ride over the stubble, and can more easily see the fox and other animals.
November 8 - Full Beaver Moon
6:02 a.m. EST
At this point of the year, it was time to set beaver traps before the swamps freeze to ensure a supply of warm winter furs. Another interpretation suggests that the name Beaver Moon comes from the fact that the beavers are now active in their preparation for winter.
The year’s second total lunar eclipse occurs with this full moon. New Jersey won't be in totality - that will be in the western portions of the country - however, we will be in a partial eclipse for a few moons. Expect to see a corner of the moon darkened or shaded reddish-brown.
December 7 - Full Cold Moon
11:08 p.m. EST
December is when the winter cold fastens its grip on the Northern Hemisphere. Sometimes this moon is referred to as the Long Nights Moon, and the nights are their longest. The moon is above the horizon a long time. On occasion, this moon was also called the Moon before Yule.
Jan. 17 - Full Wolf Moon
6:48 p.m. EST
Amid the zero-degree cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside villages. It was also known as the Old Moon or the Moon after Yule. In some tribes this was the Full Snow Moon; most applied that name to the next moon.
Since the moon arrives at apogee about 3.5 days earlier, this will also be the smallest full moon of 2022. In apparent size, it will appear about 10.8% smaller than the full moon of July 13.
Feb. 16 - Full Snow Moon
11:56 a.m. EST (1656 GMT)
Mar. 18 - Full Worm Moon
3:18 a.m. EDT
In this month the ground softens and earthworm casts reappear, inviting the return of the robins. Some more northern tribes knew this as the Full Crow Moon, when the cawing of crows signals the end of winter, or the Full Crust Moon because the snow cover becomes crusted from thawing by day and freezing at night. The Full Sap Moon, marking the time of tapping maple trees, is another variation.
April 16 - Full Pink Moon
2:55 p.m. EDT
The grass pink or wild ground phlox is one of the earliest widespread flowers of the spring.
In 2022 this is also the Paschal Full Moon; the first full moon after the spring equinox on March 20. The first Sunday following the Paschal Moon is Easter Sunday, which indeed will be observed the very next day on Sunday, April 17.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci