Weather: Heat wave rages on into the weekend

The torrid stretch continues into the weekend. Friday through Sunday will all be in the 90s inland, and mid-90s at that. The shore gets some sea breeze relief, but even it should flirt with 90 degrees Friday. The heat wave should snap at eight days by Tuesday.

Temperatures will be 70 to 75 degrees for morning lows, with a perfectly blue sky. Similar to the past couple of mornings, it’s actually the inland areas that are warmer than the shore overnight. That’s because the water is in the 60s, so the shore closely mirrors that at night.

That’s sometimes true during the day, but not so much here. In the wake of last night’s cold front, winds will be out of the northwest for the morning. That will limit the sea breeze, at least through midday.

By extension, high temperatures should peak around 90 degrees for a number of shore locations. Then, the cooling sea breeze should kick in. We’ll fall into the 80s. Meanwhile, inland areas will surge to the mid-90s.

It won’t be too humid — dew points will be in the mid-60s — therefore the heat index won’t reach triple digits like Wednesday.

As the shore fills up for another busy summer weekend, it’ll be a balmy evening for us. Temperatures should be in the 80s through about midnight. It’ll be shorts and T-shirt weather comfortably. Under a clear sky, overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s. The 74 degree inland low I have is the average low for Charleston, South Carolina.

It still looks like Saturday and Sunday will be about the same. That’s hazy, hot and humid. Sunshine will be plentiful, too. Air quality will likely decrease for the weekend, so if you’re sensitive to air pollution, take it extra slow outside. That said, everyone should.

High temperatures will sit around 95 degrees west of the Garden State Parkway, minus along the Delaware Bay. From the parkway east, you’ll drop from the mid-90s to the mid-80s when you get to the shore towns. All of this will come loaded with hot, July sun.

Tack on dew points in the sticky 70 degree range, and you’re talking a heat index in the low 100s for the peak of the day inland. That gives you all the more reason to head to the water to beat the heat.

Monday will be the beginning of the end of the heat wave. A cold front, which will come with cooler air, will pass.

During the day, ahead of the cold front, highs will again soar into the 90s, likely 90 to 95 degrees inland. For Wildwood and the coast, you’ll get relief again, sitting in the 80s. It will be a breezy day. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph from the south or southwest, with gusts 25 to 30 mph. Hang on to your hats on the beach, and be prepared for some sand to fly around, too.

Eventually, a line of thunderstorms will pass. This will happen sometime in the evening or overnight hours. The nighttime timing of this would limit the amount of severe weather we’d see.

Tuesday should yield a partly sunny sky with a low risk of showers. Highs return to the seasonable 80s everywhere.

Finally, we did something Wednesday we don’t do every year. The peak dew point at Cape May County Airport in Lower Township was 79 degrees. While we reached that peak six days last year, we didn’t in 2013-15, 2009, 2006 and 2004, among others. So it’s unusual.