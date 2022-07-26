 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather: Heat wave over, snapping at 8 days Tuesday, but 90s will return soon

Tuesday 9AM.JPG
Joseph Martucci

It’s a big, cooling sigh of relief for those who don’t like the heat.

After eight days of highs in the 90s inland, the heat wave ends Tuesday. However, cooler air will be short-lived as the 90s are back on the docket late this week.

Forecast Highs Inland.JPG

The main focus for Tuesday will be the heat wave-busting cold front. It’ll be situated just to the south of us and will nearly stall out only a few dozen miles from Cape May. That’s a common theme we’ve seen this summer.

Located near the front, we’ll have a difference of conditions between Cape May and, say, Long Beach Island. In Cape May, it’ll be fairly cloudy with even a bit of a breeze, and spits of showers could fall at any point. It’ll be a kind of purgatory day — not bad for outdoor events or being in the water, but not great either.

In Ocean County, expect a mix of sun and clouds with rain unlikely.

Morning temperatures will start out about 70 to 75 degrees everywhere. Afternoon highs will actually be a bit below average. Corbin City and inland areas will be in the low 80s. Meanwhile, Long Beach Island and the shore will be in the upper 70s. Sweet relief for many.

In the evening, we’ll remain dry and good for outdoor dining. However, after 11 p.m., areas of thunderstorms will threaten to pass along the cold front. This could threaten anywhere in the area throughout the rest of the night, ending around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Wed 4AM.JPG

Only two hours, at most, of this period will be wet in any given location. Where it does rain, flooding rains will be possible. Damaging wind gusts and localized power outages are not ruled out, along with a tornado. It’s a low risk, but keep your devices charged and have a way to receive weather alerts overnight.

We’ll fall into the 70s in the evening. Overnight lows will be 70 to 75 degrees.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

We will have two of the shore’s famed lifeguard races Wednesday. The first is the Long Beach Township Women’s Lifeguard Invitational at 7 a.m. That should be OK. Most of the shore will be dry by this time, so the chances of rain at one point is low.

We will wind up with a mix of sun and clouds on a southwest wind for the day. Highs will reach the upper 80s inland, with the coast in the middle 80s. That wind keeps it very muggy.

Wed 8PM.JPG

The Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge will be at 6:30 p.m. That looks to have a mix of sun and clouds with a balmy, muggy breeze from the southwest. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear. We’ll be in the 70s for the evening. We’ll stay that way overnight, bottoming out at or just around 70 degrees when the sun rises.

The 80s relief will end here inland. With a southwesterly flow aloft, another heat wave may be in the cards from Thursday to Saturday.

Thursday and Friday will be nearly the same as each other: hot, humid and a few p.m. storms. Both days will start out with a good amount of sun that will mix with clouds during the afternoon. Isolated (Thursday) to scattered (Friday) storms will fire off from mid-afternoon to just around sunset. No severe weather is anticipated, just needed rainfall.

Highs Thursday will flirt with 90 degrees inland. Friday should be in the mid-90s, with a heat index likely over 100. At the coast, cooling sea breezes will top us out around 85 degrees each day.

