Weather: Heat alerts active as weekend sizzles to 100F-110F heat indexes inland

A heat advisory is in effect for all of inland South Jersey on Saturday as temperatures in the upper 90s arrive inland. Sunday will feel even hotter as high humidity joins in. Stay cool during this ongoing heat wave.

The driving force behind all of this heat and, at times, sweltering humidity is a Bermuda high-pressure system. With its clockwise flow, we get an overall southwest flow that makes things sultry. Notably absent from this stretch are record temperatures. We’re more accumulating heat than peaking with heat.

So for Saturday, we’re starting out in the mid- to upper 70s. That’s more like South Carolina than South Jersey. We’ll have plenty of sunshine. On a west-southwest wind, we should be able to pin back the sea breeze until the afternoon, similar to Friday.

The result will be that the shore has a high around 90 degrees before falling into the 80s with that onshore wind. Inland areas should peak in the upper 90s, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Dew points in the upper 60s will make it feel like near the air temperature. A bit of good news. Please stay cool. Heat is the number one killer in the United States when it comes to weather.

You’ll likely notice the ocean waters being quite chilly considering the heat. We should be on the lower side of the 60s. This happens frequently during heat waves and has to do with wind direction.

Saturday night will be more like Miami than Margate. Expect 90s and 80s for the evening as the dew point rises under a clear sky. It’ll be nice to have a cold beverage in hand as the night ticks away.

Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 70s again.

Sunday will have the same heat but add on more humidity. Winds will pick up a bit out of the southwest. The shore should wind up in the upper 80s as the general wind direction favors an earlier developing of the sea breeze. Inland, it will generally be upper 90s again, with towns like Hammonton perhaps cracking 100 degrees. With dew points higher, the peak heat index will wind up between 105 and 110 degrees. This will cause stress on the body if outside, not to mention the UV index will be very high.

I say generally for inland areas because along the bays, like in Pleasantville, we should be in the lower 90s. Furthermore, a thunderstorm may fire up somewhere along the sea breeze front between 2 and 8 p.m. It’ll be slow moving and could produce flooding rain quickly.

Sunday night will be the warmest of the heat wave. Again, expect 90s and 80s for your evening. However, we won’t even slip below 80 along the Garden State Parkway corridor. The Pine Barrens and the shore should be in the upper 70s.

Monday will see afternoon showers and storms as part of a heat wave-busting cold front. Severe weather threatens during the p.m. hours. Highs should be at or just above 90 degrees everywhere Monday, dropping to the 80s Tuesday.

By the way, assuming we get to at least a 98 degree air temperature at ACY Saturday and Sunday, that will be the 17th time in the airport’s history that we are that hot for at least two days. This type of heat sure likes to come on the weekend. Of the likely 17 times, seven have occurred within weekends.

More than half of those stretches have occurred in the past 22 years.

