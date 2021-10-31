Weather: Halloween brings a spooky shower, but calmer week ahead

Sunday morning will start with some sunshine. Temperatures will be 50 to 55 degrees, remaining persistently above average. New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson said this will be the second warmest October since records started in the 1890s, and the low temperatures have much to do with that. You can find that and the whole October recap in Wednesday’s Something in the Air podcast.

Moving into the day, a piece of spin in the atmosphere, or vorticity, will swing through. There will be more clouds, with showers possible from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but they will be hit or miss.

That will be good news for trick-or-treaters, as we turn dry after 3 p.m. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s, pretty comfortable for Halloween.

The smaller back bays will continue to see coastal flooding during the evening high tide. I know it’s been a rough stretch for you. This will be the last day of it.

Winds will be stiff Sunday night, sustained 15-20 mph out of the northwest, as a cold front passes through. Expect a partly cloudy sky. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s inland and lower 50s at the shore.