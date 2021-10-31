Weather: Halloween brings a spooky shower, but calmer week ahead

Sunday morning will start with some sunshine. Temperatures will be 50 to 55 degrees, remaining persistently above average. New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson said this will be the second warmest October since records started in the 1890s, and the low temperatures have much to do with that. You can find that and the whole October recap in Wednesday’s Something in the Air podcast.
Moving into the day, a piece of spin in the atmosphere, or vorticity, will swing through. There will be more clouds, with showers possible from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but they will be hit or miss.
That will be good news for trick-or-treaters, as we turn dry after 3 p.m. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s, pretty comfortable for Halloween.
The smaller back bays will continue to see coastal flooding during the evening high tide. I know it’s been a rough stretch for you. This will be the last day of it.
Winds will be stiff Sunday night, sustained 15-20 mph out of the northwest, as a cold front passes through. Expect a partly cloudy sky. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s inland and lower 50s at the shore.
The winds will slacken and the sky will be clear going into Monday, the first of November. Temperatures will remain on the above-average side, in the low to mid-60s, despite the cold front passage. Get out and enjoy if you can. It’ll be a more typical night for this time of year Monday night. We’ll slide through the 50s and 40s during the evening. The clear sky, low dew points and light winds will allow for quick cooling. On the mainland, lows will be in the lower 40s. Far inland spots may see a frost, dipping into the 30s. For the shore, lows will be in the upper 40s.
The full effects of the cold front passage will be seen Tuesday, Election Day. Highs will only get into the mid-50s, the coldest of the season. We’ll have early sun give way to clouds. The daytime hours should be dry. A few showers are expected from roughly 7 p.m. to midnight. So voting should have no issues if you’re going in person.
The only other impactful weather I’ll be watching for is Thursday morning. Our first widespread frost threatens to end the growing season here.
Finally, a recap of the winds on Friday now that all of the numbers are in. A few places gusted over 60 mph. They include Tuckerton (69 mph), Seaside Heights (66 mph), Ocean City (62 mph), Barnegat Light (60 mph) and Atlantic City. Sustained winds were the bigger deal, in my opinion. Many places sustained over tropical storm force, at 39 mph, Friday. It was a short, but potent, punch of strong winds.
