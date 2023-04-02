It’ll be plenty breezy Sunday, just like Saturday. However, we’ll lose the wet, stormy, warm weather. In will be sunshine and more seasonable temperatures. Spring fever will come back midweek in South Jersey, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

A strong push of cold air followed the cold front that moved across the region Saturday evening. You’ll need the winter coat to begin the day. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Factor in the wind, and it’ll feel below freezing until mid-morning.

Wind gusts will be in the 30s for much of the day from the northwest. Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph. It’ll be enough to blow your hair and garbage cans around, but not cause any damage.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s. With the gusty winds, that sun under the partly sunny sky won’t be able to warm the ground. As a result, it will actually feel on the chillier side.

Such is life in the spring — two steps up the thermometer, one step back.

Winds will slacken Sunday evening. The combination of dry air, lighter winds and clear sky will promote the risk of inland frost — not great with the growing season getting started in the region.

We’ll quickly fall through the 50s and 40s during the evening. After midnight, the shore should stabilize around 40 degrees again, buoyed by the 40-something-degree ocean waters.

Inland, we’ll inch closer to the freezing mark. I believe nearly all inland towns will see at least patchy frost from midnight to 8 a.m. Ground temperatures should be below 32 degrees, with air temperatures, technically six feet high, around 35 degrees.

In places like Hammonton and Woodbine, in the rural Pine Barrens, frost should be more widespread. Air temperatures here should be around 32 degrees.

Winds will turn to the south Monday. That will unlock warmer air. Coupled with the sunshine, more during the morning, we should be able to hop into the low 60s inland. The beaches will be in the upper 50s. It’ll be a pleasant day.

It’ll be a mild Monday night, too. Heat-trapping clouds will fill in, coupled with the southerly breeze. Expect most of the night to be in the 50s.

We’ll really break into the warmth from the middle of the week. Tuesday through Thursday will be our first extended stretch of comfortable, jacket-free weather.

All three days will be between 65 and 75 degrees inland, with 60s as the shore.

Gusty winds will blow out of the southwest Wednesday and Thursday. As long as you can handle that, your outdoor plans will be just fine.

Finally, a thank you for trusting our team for your weather coverage Saturday. With our state-of-the-art data and graphics equipment and local focus, we’re ready to tackle any and all weather that comes our way.