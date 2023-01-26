Weather: Gusts up to 40 mph Thursday, early look at Eagles forecast Sunday

Compared to Wednesday, we lose the rain, we lose the tidal flooding and we lose the fog. However, the winds will remain Thursday, gusting up to 40 mph. Looking ahead to the Philadelphia Eagles playoff matchup Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, showers may move in during the game.

A tight air pressure gradient from our departing low-pressure system and incoming high-pressure system will keep winds elevated throughout the day.

We’ll have drying, westerly winds with gusts 30 to 40 mph for much of the day. That’ll be enough to roll the garbage can down the street. However, it won’t be enough to cause wind damage or power outage issues.

Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds, typical as colder air moves in from aloft.

Temperatures will be steady at 45 to 50 degrees during the daytime. The cooler air aloft working in will counterbalance the warming sunshine we’ll get.

Wind gusts will fall into the teens overnight, still coming from the west. Any kind of steady wind throughout the night will keep inland and shore temperatures about the same, as opposed to the usual “beaches will be milder.”

The evening will fall through the 40s and into the 30s. Friday morning lows will be around 32 degrees. Wind chills will be in the 20s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and the coldest day of the seven-day stretch. Read that as seasonable, though. Highs will be in the mid-40s for Corbin City and inland towns. Ventnor and the shore will be in the low 40s.

A flurry or sprinkle will be possible during the day. More than likely, though, we’ll be dry.

The cloud cover will limit temperatures from falling much Friday night. We’ll be in the 30s by midnight. We’ll stay in the 30s overnight, with lows at or just above 32 degrees.

Outdoor events or work will be just fine over the weekend. Saturday will again be the brighter of the two weekend days, with high pressure in the Deep South providing the bright sky and more mild temperatures.

High temperatures will be in the low 50s inland, with upper 40s at the beaches.

Then we get to Sunday and the Eagles’ NFC championship matchup against the 49ers on Sunday. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

Tailgating will be great by late January standards. Expect temperatures rising through the 40s for much of the day with a light wind. The only downside will be the clouds.

Kickoff should be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, and it’ll stay that way throughout the game. Winds should be around 5 mph from the southwest.

Rain showers will move in from the west. It’s too early to point out exactly when showers will move in. However, it’d be later in the game, or after the game completely.

For the snow lovers out there, let’s keep an eye on Feb. 2-6. It’s not a great setup, but it’ll be our best one since Christmastime. Watch our Snow Search video at PressofAC.com for more.