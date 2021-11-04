Weather: Growing season ends for more of region, tracking weekend nor'easter

Frosts and freezes will continue not only Thursday morning but Friday morning as well. Around those cold mornings will be chilly days. We’ll get a bit warmer over the weekend, but the real story is the nor’easter that will come very close Sunday into Monday.

Expect freezing temperatures or at least frost until 9 a.m. Thursday for all inland towns. The National Weather Service technically did not end the growing season in South Jersey, but that should change after that.

High pressure will continue to exert its influence over the area. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for the day.

High temperatures will again be in the low to mid-50s. This is about 10 degrees cooler than this time next week and a far cry from the legitimate beach weather we had a few days in mid-October. Still, it will be comfortable if you dress accordingly.

We’ll be in the 40s for the evening. I don’t have much to report on here. It’ll be a quiet night. Clouds will build in late overnight, but I don’t see any rain. As winds stay light, frost will develop in most inland spots, especially west of the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic and Ocean counties.