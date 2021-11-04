Weather: Growing season ends for more of region, tracking weekend nor'easter

Frosts and freezes will continue not only Thursday morning but Friday morning as well. Around those cold mornings will be chilly days. We’ll get a bit warmer over the weekend, but the real story is the nor’easter that will come very close Sunday into Monday.
Expect freezing temperatures or at least frost until 9 a.m. Thursday for all inland towns. The National Weather Service technically did not end the growing season in South Jersey, but that should change after that.
High pressure will continue to exert its influence over the area. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for the day.
High temperatures will again be in the low to mid-50s. This is about 10 degrees cooler than this time next week and a far cry from the legitimate beach weather we had a few days in mid-October. Still, it will be comfortable if you dress accordingly.
We’ll be in the 40s for the evening. I don’t have much to report on here. It’ll be a quiet night. Clouds will build in late overnight, but I don’t see any rain. As winds stay light, frost will develop in most inland spots, especially west of the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic and Ocean counties.
Surface high pressure will sprawl back out Friday. Overall, it’ll be about the same as Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s again. If you’re heading out Friday evening, you’ll be in the 40s.
Yet again, we’ll have freezes and frosts. Low temperatures will be 32 to 36 degrees inland, low 40s at the coast.
Then, the weekend.
It’ll be a turbulent time. The main focus is the track of a storm system that will go off the Florida coast Saturday and then turn to the northeast. High pressure will be centered in New England, which will slow the system down and eat up some of that moisture. However, that high pressure will slip out to sea quickly Sunday, giving the low pressure opportunity to give a glancing blow to New Jersey Sunday into Monday.
As of now, I’m forecasting a dry weekend. Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s. Sunday I’ll go with a cloudy sky with highs in the 50s. It will look gloomy though.
Coastal flooding will be around, regardless of whether we get a direct hit. Expect minor stage coastal flooding with the Saturday morning high tide. Move your cars if you need to, with flooding expected an hour before and after high tide.
Sunday and Monday will see flooding too, but it depends on the track of the storm. If the center of the storm stays south of our latitude, we’d be talking moderate flood stage. If it gets north of our latitude, it likely would be minor.
