Weather: Gray continues, rain returns but we warm to 70s this weekend

It won’t look the nicest, it won’t feel the nicest, but we will have a dry Friday outside of some drizzle. Our now eight-day-long storm will finally move out this weekend, warming us up, at the expense of some showers.

We’ll start off Friday morning on a mild note. Temperatures will start in the low to mid-50s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Winds will be from the east for the eighth day in a row. That will mean chilly weather for the shore, milder weather on the mainland and warmer weather well inland, away from the influence of the ocean.

High temperatures will range from around 60 at the coast to mid-60s just inland to low 70s in places like Vineland and Buena Vista Township.

In terms of sky conditions, it’ll be gloomy and gray. Fog will be around at the shore, and some drizzle may be present, too. In short, it’ll be like the past two days there.

Friday night will be the same story as Thursday night: Onshore flow keeps weather fairly consistent. There will be a maritime feel to the air as it stays cloudy and possibly even foggy. Temperatures will fall into the 60s and 50s, bottoming out in the low to mid-50s. It’ll be a fairly good night to be out, all things considered.

This weekend brings many events to the region. Ocean City has its block party Saturday. Smithville has Mayfest. With last weekend being a near washout, I know many of us are looking for a good weekend to be out and about, as well as to rev up the economy.

First, the good news. It’s not a washout, and Sunday in fact likely will be dry. Secondly, temperatures will warm everywhere as winds turn to the south for this period. We should be in the 60s everywhere Saturday. Then, on Sunday, I believe we’ll get up to the low to mid-70s inland. At the shore, we’ll be well into the 60s.

Now, the bad news. There will be rain Saturday, particularly in the afternoon. These showers will be hit or miss. Expect isolated morning showers and scattered afternoon showers. To a lesser extent, it still won’t look all that bright and blue in the sky. It’ll be mostly cloudy to cloudy all weekend long.

All in all, rainfall totals will be between 0.10 and 0.25 inches, not all that much.

Then we welcome late spring weather. The closed low-pressure system, cut off from the general west-to-east flow of the atmosphere at these latitudes, will exit out to sea for good. In the absence of that, we’ll be under the influence of weak high pressure. That should keep us dry and brighter for early next week. Highs should be well into the 70s inland. Meanwhile, even the shore will get in on the warm action, hovering around 70 degrees.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

