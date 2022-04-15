Weather: Gradually getting cooler in mostly dry Easter weekend

The 80s some of us saw the past two days will be a memory, for now, after a cold front passes Thursday night. Expect mild but cooler air Friday and Saturday. Sunday will then be dry but chilly.

High pressure will be building in, and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds as we kick off Friday. Temperatures will be around 50 degrees, roughly five to 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

We’ll likely wind up with more sunshine in the afternoon. Without the core of the cold air arriving until Saturday night, the strong mid-April sun will warm us up well. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s for many inland spots, while the coast will stay around 60. It’ll likely get to 60 degrees late morning before a cooling sea breeze kicks in and temperatures stay around there for the rest of the day.

Moving into the evening, it’ll be a good one to leave the windows open, if you’re not an allergy sufferer at least. We’ll slide through the 60s and 50s under a mainly clear sky.

As we go overnight, we’ll stay on either side of 50 degrees.

Saturday looks to have a dry daytime. A group of thunderstorms should pass through Virginia and the Deep South during the middle of the day. We’ll likely get clouds from this, but not rain.

That’s good news for our Easter egg hunts in Wildwood, North Wildwood and Smithville, to name a few. They’ll be dry with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Daytime highs will sit around 60 for the Wildwoods and coastal spots. Once you get west of the Garden State Parkway, we’ll be in the mid-60s.

Clouds will thicken, and some rain showers will be around between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Some of us will be dry during this time. Temperatures will slide into the 50s Saturday evening.

If the Easter Bunny is coming to your house Sunday morning, he’ll be greeted by a more typical Easter morning start. We’ll kick off sunrise in the mid-40s. I believe most people would say that’s jacket weather, and you should need that jacket for the day.

The core of the cold air will finally move in to the area. With a northwest wind sustained 15 to 20 mph, temperatures won’t climb much. We’ll top out in the mid-50s. It’ll be deceiving, though, as your sunbaked vehicle will likely feel much warmer.

Heading into next week, I’m watching for a miniature coastal storm to pass Monday or Tuesday, likely centered on Monday night.

Expect hours of rain and breezy conditions. This may be enough to cause our first round of widespread coastal flooding since late January. However, given the weak nature of it, my bet is that we’re flood free.

