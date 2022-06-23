Weather: Gradually clearing Thursday with 80s and sunshine on the way

An unusual setup, in which rain stays stationary mainly to our west and just fizzles out, will be the case Thursday. We’ll end the day with sunshine, and I can confidently say the weekend will be summery. We’ll have the sun, without the sticky weather.

We’ll start with Thursday. The combination of a favorable jet stream, a piece of midlevel energy swinging through and a stationary front in eastern Pennsylvania to Delaware will carry a band of rain that will barely budge for the morning.

If you’re west of a line from Cherry Hill to Vineland to Fortescue, you’ll see rain until about 11 a.m. Otherwise, we’ll be dry and cloudy for the morning on a southeast-to-east wind. Temperatures will start out in the low to mid-60s.

As the jet stream and that piece of energy move away, and the front fizzles out, so too will the rain. It won’t pass east through New Jersey, as is typical. Rather, expect increasing sunshine throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s, as the sun won’t be out enough to warm us up and we’re still in generally cooler air left over from the weekend.

However, with a calm wind and mainly clear sky overnight, the air temperature should meet the dew point, forming areas of fog after midnight. Expect evening temperatures to fall through the 70s into the 60s. Morning lows should be 60 to 65 as we begin the weekend.

Fog will end by 8 a.m. Friday. Then we’ll see sunshine mixed with afternoon clouds. High pressure will move in from the west and be overhead by the time the day ends. Any and all outdoor events will be great. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s for Wildwood to the low 80s in Egg Harbor Township and inland areas.

Friday night will be similar to Thursday night. It’ll be mainly clear, with light winds and a comfortable feel. During the evening, you’ll be in the 70s. Overnight, we’ll fall into the 60s, between 60 and 65 degrees. That’s about seasonable for this time of year. You should be able to keep the windows open.

Saturday will be the kickoff of a few local events, such as the Atlantic City Seafood & Music Festival and the Somers Point Garden Tour.

We’ll be in for a winner.

A gentle wind will blow from the west, which will lead to a cooling sea breeze late morning that should push all of the way to Pennsylvania as the day goes on.

Meteorologists talk severe weather, technology and more! | Across the Sky podcast Our four meteorologists were among those that gathered in Milwaukee to talk research, stories and ideas in an effort to improve weather communication. Here are their takeaways.

Expect high temperatures to push near 90 far inland, where the sea breeze will pass last, dropping to the 70s. Closer to the bays, it’ll be around 80, with mid-70s at the shoreline itself. Expect plenty of sunshine, with just a few clouds. Dew points will be in the dry 50s. Make sure to slap on the sunscreen, as the sun is about as high in the sky as it could be.

Sunday will be even brighter. Winds will turn to the southwest. That will pump in a bit more heat and humidity. However, it’ll still be fairly comfortable. Inland highs will be just above 85, with the shore in the low 80s.

Finally, there’s a moderate risk of rip currents Thursday, due to the onshore wind and southeast swell. Please only swim where there are lifeguards, not that it will be the best beach day anyway.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.