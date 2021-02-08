 Skip to main content
Weather: Grading the snow forecast against what actually happened
Weather: Grading the snow forecast against what actually happened

020721_gal_snow

On Feb. 7 2021, the 2nd snow fall of year began after a morning of rain. Downtown Ocean City.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

90% of nor'easters in South Jersey are tough to forecast for. It's the rain-snow-sleet line. It's the coastal flooding. It's the winds. It's a lot! Rarely do we get a storm that's all snow everywhere (never forget Jan. 2018 nor'easter).

That being said, I believe my "final call" snow map Saturday night for Sunday panned out. The Cape May Bubble bent, but didn't break, with under 1". Far inland, over 3" was picked up in most reports.

I could have brought that T - 1.5" up the coast, through LBI. Some of these totals coming in are a little low, too. Snow melted as soon as it stopped so if you stuck your ruled out, you measured less than what actually fell.

All in all, I'd give myself a "B-". What do you think?

Snow Totals Vs. The Forecast

TO CONTACT JOE MARTUCCI: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

Local Weather

