Weather: Gloomy, dry Sunday but more drought-quenching rain comes Monday

Expect most of Sunday to be dry. However, the sky will get grayer with time. Morning lows will start out in the 60s, rising to around 80 inland to the mid-70s at the coast.

Winds will be out of the south and it will get muggier over time. The southerly winds are the combination of retreating, clockwise spinning high pressure to the east and approaching, counter-clockwise spinning low pressure to the south.

Rain will begin between 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Rain will be scattered overnight. The downpours can be heavy, bringing localized roadway flooding. A bit of tidal flooding will separately be seen in the most susceptible spots between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Sunday night.

Monday through Monday night will see widespread showers throughout the day. It will be close to a washout. Brief outdoor plans, like a jog, will find dry time. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. No coastal flooding will be expected as tides finally recede.

Showers will diminish in coverage Tuesday morning. By noon, we likely wind up dry for the rest of the day.

Generally, rainfall totals will be between 0.75 to 1.50 inches. However, localized four inch amounts will be likely, given the soupy airmass that we will be in.

Finally, we will never forget the terror, but also the unity we had in America, that the events of September 11 brought. A salute to those who are currently serving to defend the freedom we have.